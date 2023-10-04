United States Contract Catering Market Analysis Report 2023-2028: Surging Popularity of Fresh Food Subscriptions and an Increasing Appetite for Personalized Culinary Experiences Fueling Expansion

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Contract Catering Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



U.S. Contract Catering Market is projected to reach a value of $70.6 billion by 2028 from $53.78 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.6%

This report offers market size & forecast data for the contract catering market in the US. The report includes the revenue generated from the contract catering sale.

This report provides a comprehensive and current market scenario of the US contract catering, including the US contract catering market size, anticipated market forecast, relevant market segmentations, and industry trends.

The US contract catering market is experiencing remarkable expansion driven by diverse factors, including the surging popularity of fresh food subscriptions, an increasing appetite for personalized culinary experiences, the integration of smart devices and digital solutions, a growing emphasis on balanced diets in geriatric care and healthcare facilities, the flourishing entertainment sector, and the dawn of a new era in outsourcing facilities.

Within the US contract catering landscape, there is a burgeoning demand for high-quality, nutrition-based food services, poised to fuel market growth throughout the forecast period. A significant focus in this arena is directed toward K-12 school groups, fueled by the rising child and infant population in the United States, generating substantial demand for food services.

Leading the charge in the US contract catering market are industry giants like Compass Group, Aramark Services, Sodexo, Delaware North, and others, boasting impressive market penetration. Complementing these industry leaders, prominent players such as American Dining Creations, Atalian Servest Group Ltd., AVI Foodsystems, Legends, Gourmet Caterers, Guest Services, ISS A/S, Nexdine, and more have established a noteworthy presence.

In this competitive landscape, both local and global players are diligently exploring service differentiation through the delivery of premium-quality cuisine, positioning themselves to gain a competitive edge in the market.

To further captivate consumers, participants in the US contract catering market are introducing enticing offerings like fresh food subscriptions and home meal kits. Notable industry players such as Sodexo and Aramark are at the forefront of delivering these innovative services.

This study offers a comprehensive view of the current US contract catering market, shedding light on its dynamics from 2023 to 2028. It provides a detailed overview of numerous growth catalysts, barriers, and emerging trends within the market. The report examines both demand and supply aspects, featuring profiles of leading companies and other key players shaping the landscape.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $53.78 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $70.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered United States

