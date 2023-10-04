Environics Analytics Expands Partnership with Snowflake to Enhance Data Collaboration for Clients

TORONTO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA), Canada’s leading marketing and analytics services company, today announced an expanded partnership with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company, to bring additional functionality to its EAVault clean room environment. EA has been a Snowflake user since 2018 and will now leverage its secure data-sharing functionality for Snowflake clients who want to use the EAVault services. This extension will provide EA clients with even more flexibility and options for data collaboration in the Snowflake Data Cloud.



The EAVault Clean Room environment enables partnering organizations to securely connect their first-party data to explore opportunities for co-marketing, sponsorship, Mergers & Acquisitions, audience targeting, campaign activation & attribution and more. The addition of Snowflake’s secure data-sharing capability enables clients with a Snowflake account to leverage the potential of the EAVault without moving their data, enabling further assurance of privacy compliance as well as ease of use. Clients can also set access controls to all or part of their data within Snowflake, making it ready-to-query from within the EAVault with no data onboarding or data movement required.

EA and Snowflake clients will benefit from the EAVault’s additional privacy-first options for data collaboration. And accessing the data in place shortens the time to insights, activation and outcomes.

“We have seen significant adoption of our EAVault clean room services in the past 18 months,” states Environics Analytics’ President, Jan Kestle. “Our clients count on us to provide secure access and management of their data along with the high-quality analytical methods we are known for. The functionality that we’re adding with Snowflake’s secure data sharing enables enhanced data collaboration opportunities for more organizations.”

“EA is a leader in data and analytics services for marketers in Canada, and we look forward to allowing our joint customers to bring EA’s capabilities to their data in Snowflake’s single, integrated platform,” said Shannon Katschilo, Canada Country Manager, Snowflake.

Advertisers, agencies, media owners and other owners of first-party data can leverage the Environics Analytics’ EAVault clean room services to optimize their strategic business and marketing initiatives, from M&A and partner evaluation to campaign activation and multi-channel attribution. EAVault services include:

Rigorous data audit and hygiene processes

Best-in-class record matching using deterministic and probabilistic methodologies

Maximizing addressability with EA’s privacy-compliant identity spine

Comprehensive audience analysis, enhancement and scaling

Campaign activation, measurement and lift attribution

End-to-end managed solution

In addition to leveraging Snowflake’s technology for the EAVault, EA is also expanding its use of Snowflake Marketplace , providing clients with expanded access to EA data, applications and services, including flexible, consumption-based pricing options.

Snowflake Marketplace is powered by Snowflake’s ground-breaking cross-cloud technology, Snowgrid, allowing companies direct access to raw data products and the ability to leverage data, data services, and applications quickly, securely and cost-effectively. Snowflake Marketplace simplifies discovery, access, and the commercialization of data products, enabling companies to unlock entirely new revenue streams and extended insights across the Data Cloud. To learn more about Snowflake Marketplace and how to discover, evaluate, and purchase the data, data services, and applications needed to innovate for business, click here.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in using best-in-class data, analytics expertise and purpose-built software to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising strategies and site location decision-making. Our ENVISION platform provides quick and easy access to our comprehensive and privacy-compliant databases—including the latest mobile movement data. Environics Analytics is owned by Bell Canada.

Learn more at environicsanalytics.com



