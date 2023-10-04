Foghorn Therapeutics to Present Clinical and Pre-Clinical Data from Multiple Programs Across Its Diverse Pipeline at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference

Pre-clinical data for selective EP300 supports opportunity in solid and hematologic tumor types



FHD-286, a potent, selective inhibitor of BRG1 and BRM, shows potential as a broad-based differentiation agent in both clinical and pre-clinical studies in multiple tumor types

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that new clinical and pre-clinical data for its BRG1/BRM inhibitor FHD-286, pre-clinical data for its selective EP300 program, and pre-clinical data for its BRD9 degrader FHD-609, will be presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference. The conference will be held October 11–15, 2023, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Foghorn will highlight data from its FHD-286 program demonstrating its potential as a broad-based hematologic and solid tumor differentiation agent, including clinical data in acute myeloid leukemia (AML), metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM), and pre-clinical data in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and prostate cancer. FHD-286 is a potent, selective inhibitor of the BRG1 and BRM subunits of the BAF chromatin remodeling complex where dependency on BRM/BRG1 is well-established pre-clinically in multiple tumor types, including UM, AML/myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS), NSCLC, and other solid tumor types.

Also at AACR-NCI-EORTC, the Company will present data from its selective EP300 program, including in vitro selective degradation and antiproliferation in AR+ prostate and DLBCL cell lines. The EP300 program targets CBP mutant cancers and subsets of EP300 dependent malignancies, which include bladder, NSCLC, and various leukemias and lymphomas.

In addition, the Company will present results from next-generation-sequencing (NGS) analyses exploring the mechanism by which degradation of BRD9 may lead to proliferation defects in synovial sarcoma, as well as results from in vitro and in vivo studies demonstrating the anti-tumor efficacy of FHD-609, a BRD9 degrader, in a sub-type of AML.



Presentation Details

FHD-286

Title: Establishing the cellular and molecular impacts of the dual BRM/BRG1 (SMARCA2/SMARCA4) inhibitor FHD-286 on pre-clinical models of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)

Poster Number: A064

Session: Poster Session A

Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Molly M. Wilson, Scientist, Biology, Foghorn Therapeutics

Title: Leukemic stem cell differentiation visible at single-cell resolution in acute myeloid leukemia patients treated with FHD-286, an inhibitor of BRG1/BRM (SMARCA4/2)

Poster Number: A013

Session: Poster Session A

Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: GiNell Elliott, Principal Scientist, Bioinformatics

Title: Treatment with dual BRG1/BRM (SMARCA4/2) inhibitor FHD-286 ablates tumor-associated androgen response elements (AREs) in prostate cancer

Poster Number: A056

Session: Poster Session A

Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Gabriel Sandoval, Principal Scientist, Foghorn Therapeutics

Title: The dual BRG1/BRM (SMARCA4/2) inhibitor FHD-286 induces functional differentiation and splicing defects in preclinical models of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Poster Number: A053

Session: Poster Session A

Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 12, 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Ashley K. Gartin, Scientist, Biology, Foghorn Therapeutics

Title: FHD-286, a potent and selective inhibitor of BRG1 and BRM, shifts metastatic uveal melanoma tumor towards a less immunosuppressive state in patient samples

Poster Number: A041

Session: Poster Session A

Session Date/Time: Thursday, October 12, 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Liv Johannessen, Associate Director, Translational Biomarkers, Foghorn Therapeutics

Title: Pharmacodynamics and anti-tumor mechanism of the BRG1/BRM (SMARCA4/2) inhibitor FHD-286 in a Phase 1 study in subjects with AML or MDS

Poster Number: B002

Session: Poster Session B

Session Date/Time: Friday, October 13, 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Mike Collins, Senior Scientist, Translational Research, Foghorn Therapeutics

Title: Evaluating clinical biomarkers of FHD-286, a potent and selective inhibitor of BRG1/BRM (SMARCA4/SMARCA2), in metastatic uveal melanoma

Poster Number: C016

Session: Poster Session C

Session Date/Time: Saturday, October 14, 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Jessica Wan, Senior Scientist, Translational Research, Foghorn Therapeutics

EP300

Title: Discovery of potent and selective EP300 degraders with anti-cancer activity

Poster number: A060

Session: Poster Session A

Session date and time: Thursday, October 12, 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Mark Zimmerman, Senior Scientist, Biology, Foghorn Therapeutics

FHD-609

Title: Investigating the molecular role of BRD9 in synovial sarcoma

Poster number: A058

Session: Poster Session A

Session date and time: Thursday, October 12, 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Salih Topal, Senior Scientist, Bioinformatics, Foghorn Therapeutics

Title: Investigation of FHD-609, a potent degrader of BRD9, in preclinical models of acute myeloid leukemia (AML)

Poster number: A049

Session: Poster Session A

Session date and time: Thursday, October 12, 12:30 p.m.-4:00 p.m. ET

Presenter: Claudia Dominici, Scientist, Biology, Foghorn Therapeutics

The posters will be accessible under the Science section of the Company’s website after the conference.

About FHD-286

FHD-286 is a highly potent, selective, allosteric, and orally available, small-molecule, enzymatic inhibitor of BRG1 (SMARCA4) and BRM (SMARCA2), two highly similar proteins that are the ATPases, or the catalytic engines, of the BAF complex, one of the key regulators within the chromatin regulatory system. In pre-clinical studies, FHD-286 has shown anti-tumor activity across a broad range of malignancies including both hematologic and solid tumors.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s clinical trials, product candidates and research efforts and other statements identified by words such as “could,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “seeks,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “continues,” “projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding capital market conditions, our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, by their nature, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. As a result, actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, including risks relating to our clinical trials and other factors set forth under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made.

