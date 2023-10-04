NV5 Awards 2023 National Society of Black Engineers Scholarships

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, today announced the winners of the 2023 NV5 National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) scholarship awards. The ten scholarship awards are part of NV5’s five-year $275,000 commitment to NSBE.



Scholarships were awarded to undergraduate and graduate students across the country studying a variety of disciplines, including civil, electrical, and mechanical engineering, geomatics, and computer science.

“We are pleased to contribute to the development of talented engineers and technical professionals who will develop innovative and sustainable solutions to meet the nation’s growing need for essential infrastructure improvements,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

Congratulations to this year’s scholarship recipients:

Oreoluwa Adediwura, Texas A&M University Kingsville

Kimberly Betty, Kettering University

Neville Chirma, Carnegie Mellon University

Desvaun Drummond, Howard University

Anwi Fomukong, University of New Mexico

Dauan Hendley Jr, Michigan State University

Caleb Ogbeta, Oregon State University

Derek Price, Kennesaw State University

Jayda Ritchie, Georgia Institute of Technology

Brianna Wyer, University of Central Florida

Award recipient selection was based on personal essays, educational accomplishments, positive contributions to the community, and professional recommendations. These award winners embody the NSBE mission “to increase the number of culturally responsible Black Engineers who excel academically, succeed professionally, and positively impact the community.”

“We continue to be impressed with the quality of applicants that we receive for the annual NV5 National Society of Black Engineers scholarship program, and we look forward to our ongoing NSBE partnership,” said Carl Henderson, PhD, PE, GE, Chief Diversity Officer for NV5.

The National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) is one of the largest student-governed organizations in the United States. Founded in 1975, NSBE supports and promotes the aspirations of collegiate and pre-collegiate students and technical professionals in engineering and technology.

