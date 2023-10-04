Global Automotive and Transportation Technology Innovators Recognized in 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets, today announced the winners of its fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program, highlighting the breakthrough technologies driving innovation and excellence in transportation solutions around the world.



“This past year will go down as a blockbuster year of growth and innovation for the automotive technology and larger transportation technology industries. New technologies are helping to get us from point A to B more efficiently than ever before, and that’s important when you consider that the average commuter will spend 62 hours in traffic by the year 2025,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “This year’s winners are working hard to develop and deploy breakthrough solutions, including AI, machine learning and computer vision capabilities that will enhance driver safety, improve driver experience, and push efficiencies in the transportation and fleet management markets. We couldn’t be more proud of this year’s class of AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners!”



The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

The winning products and companies were selected based on a variety of criteria, including most innovative and technologically advanced products and services. The 2023 AutoTech Breakthrough Award winners include:

Connected Car

Driver Safety Solution of the Year: Nauto

Automotive Infotainment Solution of the Year: Lattice Semiconductor, Lattice Drive™ solution stack

Autonomous Driving Solution of the Year: Automotive Research & Testing Center (ARTC)

Connected Car Innovation of the Year: Sonatus

Overall Connected Solution of the Year: FPT Software

Electric Vehicles

Overall Electric Vehicle of the Year: Polestar

Overall Charging Station Innovation of the Year: VicOne

Automotive Cybersecurity

Automotive Cybersecurity Solution of the Year: Upstream Security

Automotive Cybersecurity Innovation of the Year: Argus Cyber Security

Navigation and Mapping

Navigation Technology Solution of the Year: Mapbox

Car Sharing and Ride Hailing

Car Sharing Service of the Year: Turo

Cars-as-a-service (CaaS) Solution of the Year: Good Travel Software

Sensor Technology

Sensor Technology Solution of the Year: GPR

Traffic Tech

Traffic Tech Solution of the Year: LexisNexis® Coplogic™ Solutions

Vehicle-to-Vehicle and Vehicle-to-Infrastructure

Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Company of the Year: HARMAN International

Vehicle Telematics

Vehicle Telematics Solution of the Year: Cambridge Mobile Telematics

Vehicle Telematics Company of the Year: EquipmentShare

Vehicle Telematics Innovation of the Year: Kaluza

Fleet and Transportation Management

Fleet Management Innovator of the Year: Core Development Group

Fleet Management Innovation of the Year: BODYGUARD from BL Innovare

Overall Fleet Management Company of the Year: PAVE

Fleet Management Technology Company of the Year: Fleetio

Autonomous Driving Technology

Autonomous Vehicle Training Platform of the Year: UL Solutions

Autonomous Vehicle Solution Provider of the Year: BaseTracK

Autonomous Vehicle Technology of the Year: Arteris

Artificial Intelligence

AutoTech AI Innovation of the Year: Secondmind

Auto Tech AI Company: Aurora Labs

Industry Leadership

Auto Repair Solution of the Year: Tekmetric

Auto Dealership Technology of the Year: Lotlinx

AutoTech CEO of the Year: Hemant Sikaria, Sibros

Overall Transportation Tech of the Year: Solera

Overall Connected Vehicle Innovation of the Year: proteanTecs

About AutoTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in automotive technologies, services, companies and products. The AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of AutoTech companies and solutions in categories including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech, Vehicle Telematics and more. For more information visit AutoTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Media Contact: Bryan Vaughn AutoTech Breakthrough 949.529.4120 Bryan@AutoTechbreakthrough.com