Ceridian Introduces Hyper-Personalized Dayforce Experiences

TORONTO and MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE: CDAY; TSX: CDAY), a global leader in human capital management (HCM) technology, today introduced a new suite of features across Dayforce that will elevate the user experience and help employers and employees thrive in today’s boundless workforce. These new hyper-personalized features embed Dayforce Co-Pilot – Ceridian’s next generation of AI-fueled features, announced today – within them, enabling Dayforce customers to harness AI-powered intelligence across the Dayforce environment.



The announcement was made at INSIGHTS 2023, the company’s annual customer conference being held in Las Vegas and livestreamed online. Thousands of attendees are engaging in sessions and experiences centered on helping them drive success with “A Brand New Dayforce,” the conference's theme. At the conference, the company also announced plans to unify its brand to Dayforce, expected to become effective in January 2024.

“Whether it’s actively recruiting talent, onboarding new hires, or sharing critical knowledge with employees, HR teams face new challenges addressing the needs of today’s boundless and dynamic workforce with the required scale, speed, and accuracy,” said Joe Korngiebel, Chief Product and Technology Officer, Ceridian. “With Dayforce, our customers can create a personalized, engaging and holistic experience that supports each and every employee, no matter where they are in their career.”

New Dayforce features announced at INSIGHTS include:

Dayforce HR Service Delivery – An enhanced, AI-powered HR case management and service delivery tool with advanced conversational experiences. It surfaces answers from a knowledge base and self-learns as questions are asked, generates suggested answers, and auto-creates new HR cases for employees. Dayforce HR Service Delivery also allows administrators to automate workflows to organize and route cases, boosting the productivity of HR teams and elevating their work.





– An enhanced, AI-powered HR case management and service delivery tool with advanced conversational experiences. It surfaces answers from a knowledge base and self-learns as questions are asked, generates suggested answers, and auto-creates new HR cases for employees. Dayforce HR Service Delivery also allows administrators to automate workflows to organize and route cases, boosting the productivity of HR teams and elevating their work. New Candidate Experience – A reimagined candidate experience portal that simplifies each step of the candidate and new hire experience. It allows job seekers to apply for positions without the frustration of arduous account creation forms and gives candidates flexibility to come back any time with save-as-you-go functionality. The new experience also simplifies the workload for recruiters by providing more efficient interfaces and automation for volume hiring and repetitive tasks.





– A reimagined candidate experience portal that simplifies each step of the candidate and new hire experience. It allows job seekers to apply for positions without the frustration of arduous account creation forms and gives candidates flexibility to come back any time with save-as-you-go functionality. The new experience also simplifies the workload for recruiters by providing more efficient interfaces and automation for volume hiring and repetitive tasks. Dayforce People Programs – An intelligent solution for orchestrating strategic HR initiatives throughout the organization. Dayforce People Programs drives simplicity into HR programs such as volunteer activities, mandatory training rollouts, alumni engagement, wellness challenges, charitable donation campaigns, and more by delivering smart, data-driven workforce segmentation and automated communication. It also empowers companies to enhance retention, elevate employee engagement, and drive transformative change effectively.



These new features will be available to Dayforce customers starting 2024.

Additional Information

About Ceridian

Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™.



Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a global human capital management software company. Dayforce software, its flagship cloud HCM platform, provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Dayforce platform is used to optimize management of the entire employee lifecycle, including attracting, engaging, paying, deploying, and developing people. Ceridian has solutions for organizations of all sizes. Visit Ceridian.com or follow us @Ceridian.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, and our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to the future and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release should be read in conjunction with the risks detailed in the “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information,” “Forward-Looking Statement,” “Risk Factors” and other sections of Ceridian’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Annual Reports on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.