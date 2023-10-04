AutoTech Breakthrough Recognizes Aurora Labs As “Auto Tech AI Company Of The Year”

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Labs , the company pioneering the use of AI and Software Intelligence to solve automotive software development challenges, today announced it has been selected as “Auto Tech AI Company of the Year” in the fourth annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards conducted by AutoTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global automotive and transportation technology markets today.



Aurora Labs brings AI-based Vehicle Software Intelligence to the entire lifecycle of a vehicle from software development to testing, integration, quality control, continuous certification, and on-the-road over-the-air software updates. Aurora Labs focuses on the embedded systems that are key to the development of the software-defined vehicle. The technology’s understanding of software changes and behavior enables remote software maintenance that offers new vehicle features and functions through the deployment of unobtrusive over-the-air software updates.

Aurora Labs’ solution is three-pronged – Auto Detect, Auto Validate and Auto Update – allowing it to be used by developers during the software creation process as well as other groups. This is done through QA, integration, over-the-air updating and continued certification required through UNECE WP.29.

Uniquely, Aurora Labs’ solution integrates early into the auto manufacturer’s software development cycle and can integrate into any electronic control unit (ECU) and any computer system in the vehicle. The solution also works on very small embedded systems. Use cases include managing infotainment and ADAS, steering systems, car seat heating, and more. In addition, Aurora Labs’ unique approach allows for the addressing of the new zonal E/E architectures which are replacing ECUs with Virtual Machines, Dockers and Containers.

“Our approach was built looking at the challenges of the automotive world. By using AI to understand the interaction between lines of code, Vehicle Software Intelligence is the ‘AI detective’ for automotive manufacturers, bringing them insights that are not easily seen or successfully tested,” said Zohar Fox, Aurora Labs’ CEO & Co-founder. “We’re grateful for this award from AutoTech Breakthrough at a time when vehicles and embedded systems are very complex. Our solution is providing insights that make software safer, and enables manufacturers to more efficiently develop and manage new vehicle features and mobility services.”



The mission of the annual AutoTech Breakthrough Awards program is to conduct the industry’s most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of automotive and transportation technology categories, including Connected Car, Electric Vehicles, Engine Tech, Automotive CyberSecurity, Sensor Technology, Traffic Tech and many more. This year's program attracted more than 1,600 nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Congratulations to Aurora Labs, our ‘Auto Tech AI Company of the Year!’ Their Vehicle Software Intelligence is changing the way software quality and management is being applied throughout the vehicle’s architecture, and throughout the vehicle’s life cycle, increasing functional safety and improving the user experience,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “The necessity of understanding how a cars’ software is working and how that software changes over time, makes the auto transition to software a life or death matter. Car companies have always put safety first, and AI tools will help them maintain that commitment moving forward.”

About Aurora Labs

The Company's products have been adopted on customer platforms around the world, and with a commitment to conform and meet ISO-26262/ASIL-D and ASPICE-L2, will be in vehicles in coming car models. Aurora Labs, founded in 2016, has raised approximately $100m and has been granted 100 patents. The Company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Germany, Japan, Sweden, North Macedonia, the UK, and the US. www.auroralabs.com

The Company's products have been adopted on customer platforms around the world, and with a commitment to conform and meet ISO-26262/ASIL-D and ASPICE-L2, will be in vehicles in coming car models. Aurora Labs, founded in 2016, has raised approximately $100m and has been granted 100 patents. The Company is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Germany, Japan, Sweden, North Macedonia, the UK, and the US. www.auroralabs.com

