Global Home Health Hubs Strategic Market Report 2023-2030 - Shortage of Healthcare Professionals & Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs Puts Spotlight on Home Health Hubs

Global Home Health Hubs Market to Reach $7.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Home Health Hubs estimated at US$751.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$7.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The healthcare market encompasses a diverse range of segments, including Standalone Hubs, Mobile Hubs, Services, High-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Medium-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Low-Acuity Patient Monitoring, Hospitals, Payers, Home Care Agencies, Nursing Homes & Assisted Living Facilities, and Home Health Hubs.
Notably, the Standalone Hub segment, as highlighted in the report, is poised to achieve a remarkable 32.3% CAGR, projected to reach a market value of US$2.9 Billion by the conclusion of the analysis period. Concurrently, the Mobile Hub segment is anticipated to experience substantial growth, with an estimated CAGR of 37.9% over the subsequent 8 years.
The analysis provides a comprehensive overview of annual revenues spanning from 2022 to 2030 across various geographical regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Additionally, the report offers insights into the percentage breakdown of revenue values for the years 2023 and 2030 within these regions.
The Home Health Hubs market in the United States is evaluated at approximately US$381.7 Million in 2022, while China, as the world's second-largest economy, is projected to reach an estimated market size of US$849.2 Million by 2030, driven by a notable CAGR of 40.4% during the analysis period from 2022 to 2030.
Other noteworthy geographic markets include Japan and Canada, with expected growth rates of 28.7% and 32.9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Germany, within Europe, is forecasted to exhibit an approximate 29.8% CAGR, contributing to the industry's robust expansion.
MARKET OVERVIEW
- An Introduction to Home Health Hub
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
- How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: exhibiGlobal Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
- How the Healthcare Industry Has & Continues to be Impacted by the Pandemic & What's the New Normal?
- With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current & Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP
- The Pandemic Triggers Shift in Consumer Behaviour & Engagement With Healthcare Technologies & Services
- Healthcare Industry Pushed to Adopt Digital Technologies & Innovate to Save Lives Amid the Crisis
- Digital Health Technologies Poised to Break New Grounds Post Pandemic: Global Opportunity in Digital Health (In US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026
- Homes Become Wellness Centres
- Impact of COVID-19 on Home Health Hub
- Shift Driven by New Care Settings
- Shift Driven by Advanced Technology
- Shift to Evolve New Hospital Settings
- The Journey from Smart Home to Home Health Hub
- Smart Displays for Tracking Sleep
- Home Health Hub: Current Market Scenario and Outlook
- While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth
- World Home Health Hub Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions for the Years 2021 & 2027
- World Home Health Hub Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Revenues) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, USA, Latin America, Canada, Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Japan
- Standalone Hubs Constitutes the Largest Product Segment
- Global Home Health Hub Market Share Breakdown by Product & Service: 2021 Vs. 2027
- Bright Prospects Ahead for Mobile Hubs
- Wearable & Mobile Home Health App Downloads by Region: Percentage Share Breakdown for 2021
- EXHIBIT 5:Smartphone Penetration (as a Proportion of Total Population) by Select Countries for the Year 2020
- High-Acuity Patient Monitoring Steers Home Health Hub Deployments
- Hospitals: Largest End-Use Market
- Home Health Hubs - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- GLOBAL MARKET OUTLOOK
- Healthcare Hubs in the Post-Covid Era
- Shifting Care into Homes Results in Better Symptom Improvement for COVID-19 Patients
- Coronavirus Pandemic Poses Challenges for Home Healthcare Workers
- Telehealth Holds Potential to Offer Significant Benefits
- Teleworking Spurs Home Fitness Trend
- Recent Market Activity
- Recent Initiatives in the Home Health Hub Market Space
- 2021: Google Adds Sleep Tracking Feature to Nest Hub
- 2020: Elsevier Introduces Covid-19 Healthcare Hub
- Omcare Launches Home Health Hub
- The Durham College AI Hub Partners with iCare Home Health for Advancing Home Care
- 2021: Home Health Hub of CVS Health
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Home Health Hubs and Smart Homes Facilitate Continued Care Co-ordination between Primary Healthcare Systems and ACSs (2020)
- Increased Emphasis on Remote Patient Monitoring Creates Fertile Environment for Growth of Home Health Hub Market
- Rise of Healthcare IOT Further Augments Remote Patient Monitoring
- World IoT Market: Number of Connected Devices (in Million) for Years 2018, 2020 and 2022
- Remote Patient Monitoring Seeks Role in Healthcare Big Data Programs
- Patient Non-Adherence to Prescribed Medication Promotes Market Growth
- Shortage of Healthcare Professionals & Need to Reduce Healthcare Costs Puts Spotlight on Home Health Hubs
- Rapidly Evolving Role of Home Telehealth Instigates Broad-based Opportunities
- Advent of Sophisticated Healthcare IT Tools Pave Wavy for Wider Use
- Growing Lenience towards Value-Based, Patient-Centric Care and Outcomes Augurs Well
- High Tech Sensors & Wearable Med Tech Innovations Amplify Capabilities of Home Health Hub
- Focus on Reducing Hospital Readmissions Provides Impetus to Home Health Hub Solutions
- Smart Homes as Portals for Healthcare Delivery Help Expand the Addressable Opportunity for Home Health Hub Products & Services
- Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million)
- Home Health Hub: A Boon for Immobile Patients
- Rising Population of Aged People and their Vulnerability to Chronic Diseases: Strong Business Case
- Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050
- Expanding Middle Class Population Supports Growth in Developing Regions
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
- Internet Connectivity and Expanding Penetration Rate Influences Demand for Home Health Hubs
- Rapid Increase in Penetration Rate of Internet: 2018 Vs 2009
- Issues & Challenges
- Security & Privacy Concerns
- Lack of Awareness & Availability
- Reimbursement Issues in the US
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 53 Featured)
- AMC Health (USA)
- Cambridge Consultants (UK)
- Capsule Technologies, Inc. (USA)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (USA)
- eDevice (France)
- Encompass Health Corporation (USA)
- Honeywell International Inc. (USA)
- Ideal Life, Inc. (Canada)
- Inhealthcare (UK)
- Lamprey Networks (USA)
- MedM, Inc. (USA)
- MyVitalzT, LLC (USA)
- Philips Healthcare (USA)
- Resideo Life Care Solutions (USA)
- Vivify Health, Inc. (USA)
