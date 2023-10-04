Toll Brothers City Living Announces Two Decorated Models Are Now Open to Tour at The Rockwell

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, through its Toll Brothers City Living division, and Sculptor Real Estate (“Sculptor”), the real estate business of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: SCU), are pleased to announce the unveiling of two decorated model homes at The Rockwell. Located at the corner of 103rd Street and Broadway on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, The Rockwell offers 81 luxury condominiums and a full complement of exceptional amenities. The building was designed by Hill West with interiors by Whitehall Interiors.



Named for the block where the iconic American artist Norman Rockwell was born, the residences of The Rockwell offer a modern vision of Upper West Side elegance, ranging in size from sleek one-bedrooms to a collection of spectacular three-bedroom homes with private terraces. New pricing now available starting from $1.055 million to $4+ million.

The new model homes include a two-bedroom, two bath residence of 1,400 square feet with an expansive, loft-like living room, oversized windows and dual exposures and a one bedroom, one bath residence of 743 square feet overlooking a quiet tree-lined street. Both residences are located on the third floor.

“We’re excited to unveil these new decorated models and truly allow our homebuyers to get a feel for what life will be like in their new homes,” said David Von Spreckelsen, President of Toll Brothers City Living. “It also marks a major milestone in the construction of the building as we come closer to completion with the first residents taking occupancy in the beginning of the New Year.”

Residences at The Rockwell feature bright living spaces with Kährs 5” wide white oak flooring and open kitchens with custom Poliform cabinetry and brushed nickel accents. Luce de Luna quartzite, renowned for its durability and striking natural beauty comprise the kitchen backsplashes and countertops. Integrated Thermador appliances bring sophisticated functionality to the space. A pristine mix of materials highlight the spa-like primary bath, including classic marble, porcelain, and a touch of black metal alongside Kohler fixtures and hardware in vibrant titanium.

A curated collection of amenities enhances the residential experience at The Rockwell. Among the exclusive offerings are a residents’ lounge with bookable dining room, a fitness studio, pet wash, music room, screening room, playroom, and two separate terraces—a second-floor lounge terrace with cozy seating nooks tucked amid verdant landscaping, and an exquisite rooftop terrace that offers an open-air oasis with lounge seating, outdoor dining, grilling stations, and sunbathing chaises.

The Rockwell is conveniently located next to the 103rd Street subway station, with access to the 1 train outside its front door, and a few blocks from the B, C, and D trains as well as Columbia University and Riverside Park.

Building completion is slated for early 2024 with sales and marketing by Toll Brothers City Living. The on-site sales gallery is located at 218 West 103rd Street at Broadway. For more information about The Rockwell, please visit therockwellnyc.com or call (212) 981-8580.

About Toll Brothers City Living:

Toll Brothers City Living is the urban development division of Toll Brothers, Inc., the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers City Living brings the same quality, value, and service familiar to Toll Brothers luxury home buyers throughout the country to dynamic urban markets including New York City and New Jersey’s Gold Coast. Toll Brothers City Living communities combine the energy of an urban lifestyle with unparalleled amenities, spectacular architecture, and striking interior design. Since its formation in 2003, Toll Brothers City Living has completed 45 condominium buildings totaling over 7,200 residences.

Toll Brothers, an award-winning Fortune 500 company founded in 1967, serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. The company builds in over 60 markets in 24 states nationwide and is publicly owned with its common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:TOL). Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine.

To learn more about Toll Brothers City Living and its properties, visit www.tollbrotherscityliving.com.

About Sculptor:

Sculptor is a leading global alternative asset management firm with approximately $35 billion in assets under management specializing in real estate, credit, and multi-strategy investment products. Sculptor’s real estate business was founded in 2003 and has invested in over $20.0 billion of real estate assets across 28 different real estate related asset classes including direct equity investments, preferred equity structures, ground leases, senior loan, mezzanine loans, among other real estate investments. For more information, visit www.sculptor.com.

