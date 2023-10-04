Global Cyclohexanone Market Set to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Nylon Production Demand

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyclohexanone - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Cyclohexanone, estimated at US$7.5 billion in 2022, is on a growth trajectory, projected to attain a revised size of US$9.5 billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.
Among the segments analyzed in the report, Caprolactam is expected to record a 2.9% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$6.3 billion by the end of the analysis period. The Adipic Acid segment is also showing promise with an estimated 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
U.S. Market Estimated at $527.1 Million, China Forecasted to Grow at 4.5% CAGR
In the U.S., the Cyclohexanone market is estimated at US$527.1 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Noteworthy geographic markets also include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 1.1% and 1.9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at an approximate CAGR of 1.7%.
Key Competitors in the Cyclohexanone Market
The report identifies key competitors in the Cyclohexanone market, including BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Alfa Aesar, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Axens SA, Clariant AG, Clp International Pte. Limited, AdvanSix, Inc., Arihant Chemical, BariteWorld, ALPHA CHEMIKA, CEPSA (Compania Espanola de Petroleos SAU), Corechem Inc., and AquaPhoenix Scientific, Inc., among others.
Economic Outlook and Market Landscape
The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected in the near term. The United States has managed to overcome recession threats, although it has witnessed slowing GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions. In the Euro area, easing headline inflation is contributing to increased real incomes and economic activity. China is anticipated to experience robust GDP growth as the pandemic threat diminishes, and the government adjusts its policy stance. India remains on course to emerge as a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.
However, several challenges persist, including uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine conflict, slower-than-expected global headline inflation decline, food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and high retail inflation impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are navigating these challenges, which are impacting market sentiments. Efforts to combat inflation through interest rate hikes may slow down job creation and economic activity. The regulatory environment is also evolving, with increased focus on integrating climate change considerations into economic decisions.
Corporate investments may face headwinds due to inflation concerns and weaker demand. Nevertheless, the rise of new technologies, such as AI, machine learning, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies, offers opportunities to drive incremental growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.
