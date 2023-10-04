Global Cyclohexanone Market Set to Reach $9.5 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Nylon Production Demand

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cyclohexanone - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Cyclohexanone, estimated at US$7.5 billion in 2022, is on a growth trajectory, projected to attain a revised size of US$9.5 billion by 2030, with a steady CAGR of 3.1% over the analysis period spanning from 2022 to 2030.

Among the segments analyzed in the report, Caprolactam is expected to record a 2.9% CAGR, reaching a market size of US$6.3 billion by the end of the analysis period. The Adipic Acid segment is also showing promise with an estimated 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

U.S. Market Estimated at $527.1 Million, China Forecasted to Grow at 4.5% CAGR

In the U.S., the Cyclohexanone market is estimated at US$527.1 million in 2022. Meanwhile, China, the world's second-largest economy, is forecasted to reach a projected market size of US$3.7 billion by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. Noteworthy geographic markets also include Japan and Canada, each expected to grow at 1.1% and 1.9%, respectively, over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at an approximate CAGR of 1.7%.

Key Competitors in the Cyclohexanone Market

The report identifies key competitors in the Cyclohexanone market, including BASF SE, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Alfa Aesar, Ascend Performance Materials LLC, Axens SA, Clariant AG, Clp International Pte. Limited, AdvanSix, Inc., Arihant Chemical, BariteWorld, ALPHA CHEMIKA, CEPSA (Compania Espanola de Petroleos SAU), Corechem Inc., and AquaPhoenix Scientific, Inc., among others.

Economic Outlook and Market Landscape

The global economic outlook is showing signs of improvement, with growth recovery expected in the near term. The United States has managed to overcome recession threats, although it has witnessed slowing GDP growth due to tight monetary and financial conditions. In the Euro area, easing headline inflation is contributing to increased real incomes and economic activity. China is anticipated to experience robust GDP growth as the pandemic threat diminishes, and the government adjusts its policy stance. India remains on course to emerge as a trillion-dollar economy by 2030, surpassing Japan and Germany.

However, several challenges persist, including uncertainty surrounding the Ukraine conflict, slower-than-expected global headline inflation decline, food and fuel inflation in developing countries, and high retail inflation impacting consumer confidence and spending. Governments are navigating these challenges, which are impacting market sentiments. Efforts to combat inflation through interest rate hikes may slow down job creation and economic activity. The regulatory environment is also evolving, with increased focus on integrating climate change considerations into economic decisions.

Corporate investments may face headwinds due to inflation concerns and weaker demand. Nevertheless, the rise of new technologies, such as AI, machine learning, quantum technologies, electrification, renewables, and climate technologies, offers opportunities to drive incremental growth and value to global GDP in the coming years.

What's New in the Report?

Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment.

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor market shares.

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies.

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates.

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform.

Complimentary updates for one year.

Access to curated YouTube video transcripts featuring insights from CEOs, domain experts, and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements, and event keynotes.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near-term Outlook

Prolonged Pandemic, Ukraine-Russia Conflict and Ensuing Economic Disruptions Impact Growth Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2021, 2022 and 2023

Chemical Industry Confronts Challenging Times Amidst the COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Chemicals & Minerals Market Growth Outlook (in %) for Years 2019 through 2025

COVID-19-Induced Disruptions Impact Cyclohexanone Market

An Introduction to Cyclohexanone

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Substantial Demand for Nylon Promises Growth

Market Benefits from Increasing Chemical Solvent Demand

Caprolactam & Adipic Acid Claim Lion's Share of Cyclohexanone Market

Asia-Pacific to Emerge as Star Contributor to Global Cyclohexanone Market

Competition

Cyclohexanone - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Use of Cyclohexanone in Caprolactam Production to Propel Future Demand

Global Caprolactam Market by Raw Material (in %) for 2022E

Nylon Fabric Demand from Textile Industry Augments Revenue Growth

Caprolactam Use in Nylon 6 Production to Impact Cyclohexanone Market

Global Caprolactam Market Breakdown by End Product (in %) for 2022E

Adipic Acid Production Trends Influence Demand for Cyclohexanone

Global Adipic Acid Production: Percentage Breakdown by Raw Material for 2022E

Nylon 6,6: The Leading Application Market for Adipic Acid to Present Demand Opportunities for Cyclohexanone

Global Adipic Acid Market by Application (%) for 2022E

Global Nylon 6,6 Market Breakdown by End-Use (%) for 2022E

As the Most Adaptable Engineering Thermoplastic, Nylon to Drive Demand for Cyclohexanone

Focus on Lightweight and Fuel Efficient Vehicles Drives Use of Nylon: Potential for Market Growth

Post Pandemic, Massive Interest in Lightweighting Will Create Interest in Innovative Lightweight Composite Nylon Resins: Global Automotive Lightweight Materials Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2022, 2024 & 2026

Rising Significance of Cyclohexanone as a Versatile Solvent Bodes Well for Future Growth Prospects

Demand for Solvents in Major End-Use Industries: A Key Factor Determining Cyclohexanone Market Outlook

Global Solvents Market: Annual Sales in Thousand Metric Tons by Geographic Region for Years 2020 and 2027

Pandemic Impact on Solvents Affects Demand for Cyclohexanone

Global Paints & Coatings Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018-2021

Emergence of Bio-Based Substitutes Presents Challenge for Cyclohexanone Market

Research Focus on Phenol's Selective Hydrogenation

Cyclohexanone: Risks & Hazards Impede Market Growth

Cyclohexanone Prices Exhibit Volatility across Regions

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x7at4d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.