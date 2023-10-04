[Latest Market Report] Airless Packaging Market Set to Touch US$ 7.6 Billion by 2030 with a Significant CAGR of 4.2%, According to RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Airless Packaging Market was valued at US$ 5.7 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

Airless packaging is a type of packaging that does not dispense the product using air. Airless packaging technologies, as opposed to standard packaging methods such as pumps or squeeze tubes, use devices that prevent air from entering the container. This design aids in the preservation of the product's freshness, potency, and shelf life, which is especially important for sensitive products such as skincare, cosmetics, medications, and certain foods.

Customers like the ease of airless packaging, which frequently incorporates simple pumps or dispensers. The ease of use of these packaging systems improves the overall client experience.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global airless packaging market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including packaging type, material, dispensing systems, end use and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030. Market intelligence for the global airless packaging market covers market sizes on the basis of market value (US$/EUR Million) and volume (Units) by various products/services/equipment, demand assessment across the key regions, customer sentiments, price points, cost structures, margin analysis across the value chain, financial assessments, historical and forecast data, key developments across the industry, import-export data, trade overview, components market by leading companies, etc.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global airless packaging market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global Airless Packaging Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of packaging type, the bottles segment is expected to rise significantly during the projected period due to its choice over airless pouches and tubes, as well as its more appealing visual appearance.

On the basis of material, due to qualities such as light weight, durability, cost effectiveness, and moisture resistance, the plastic sector dominates the worldwide airless packaging market.

On the basis of region, North America is dominating the global airless packaging market. The US is the major user of airless packaging owing to the growing cosmetics industry in the country.





Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 5.7 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 7.6 billion Growth Rate 4.2% Key Market Drivers Exo-friendly initiatives

Reduces contamination

Extended shelf-life Companies Profiled AptarGroup, Inc

Silgan Holdings Inc.

Quadpack Industries

Albea S.A.

HCP Packaging

Lumson S.p.A.

Fusion Packaging

Westrock Company

ABC Packaging Ltd

Raepak Ltd.

COSME Packaging

Cospack America Corp.

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Aptar Group and Westrock Company are two of the main competitors in the global airless packaging market. These companies use a variety of methods, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to move the global airless packaging market forward. Some of the key developments in the global airless packaging market include,

In June 2022, Seacliff Beauty launched its metal-free Mono-Material Airless System Packaging, comprising 100% polyethylene (PE), allowing for easy disposal, collection, and recycling. The packaging is also available in sugarcane PE.

In 2021, Aptar entered into a binding agreement to acquire Fusion Packaging I, L.P. (“FusionPKG”). FusionPKG is a leader in high-quality, prestige airless, and color cosmetics packaging, and conception-to-launch turnkey solutions for the North American beauty market.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global airless packaging market growth include AptarGroup Inc., Silgan Holdings Inc., Quadpack Industries, Albea S.A., HCP Packaging, Lumson S.p.A., Fusion Packaging, Westrock Company, ABC Packaging Ltd, Raepak Ltd., COSME Packaging, and Cospack America Corp., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global airless packaging market based on packaging type, material, dispensing systems, end use, and region

Global Airless Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Packaging Type Bottles Jars Tubes Bags & Pouches

Global Airless Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Material Plastic Glass Others (Aluminum)

Global Airless Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Dispensing Systems Pumps Dropper Twist & clicks

Global Airless Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Personal Care Skin Care Hair Care Baby Care Home Care Health Care Pet Care Foods & Beverages Pharmaceutical

Global Airless Packaging Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America Airless Packaging Market US Canada Latin America Airless Packaging Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe Airless Packaging Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Airless Packaging Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Airless Packaging Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa Airless Packaging Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Research Methodology

RationalStat has developed a state-of-the-art research methodology to crunch numbers and provide the best possible real-time insights to clients. We combine a varied range of industry experience, data analytics, and experts’ viewpoint to create a research methodology for market sizing and forecasting.

RationalStat combines a mix of secondary sources as well as primary research to assess the market size and develop a forecast. Key steps involved in accurately deriving the market numbers are:

Defining the problem by understanding the type of market and data required by the client.

Data gathering and collection through relevant paid databases, publicly available sources, company reports, annual reports, surveys, and interviews.

Formulating a hypothesis to create market numbers, forecasts, influencing factors, and their relevance.

Evaluating and analyzing the data by referring to data sources utilized and leveraged.

Validating, interpreting, and finalizing the data by combining the details gathered from primary and secondary sources with the help of experienced analysts.

