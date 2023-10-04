California Personal Injury Lawyer Geoff Rill Is Helping Accident Victims Get Fairly Compensated

Newport Beach, California, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



California personal injury attorney Geoff Rill is helping accident victims take the fight to the insurance companies and successfully get the compensation they are owed. For more information, visit https://rill-law.com/car-accident.

Geoff Rill’s practice focuses on representing individuals who have been injured in auto, motorcycle, and pedestrian accidents as well as injuries caused by animal attacks, defective products, transit accidents, dangerous conditions of public property, and wrongful death. What separates Geoff Rill from his peers is that rather than settling cases and accepting the meager settlement offered by the insurance companies, he takes cases to trial if needed, ensuring his clients the fullest possible payout for their pain and suffering.

“Most other attorneys won’t be able to find the courthouse on a map,” says Geoff Rill. “For me, it is my second home. There are a lot of personal injury attorneys in Southern California but very few of them actually litigate cases. Most lawyers don’t know how to do that and they’re not equipped to do so. I have the spirit and gumption to fight for what my clients are truly owed. So, if the egregiousness of the party at fault warrants it, I advise my clients to take the fight to them where it matters, the courtroom. I have litigated a lot of cases and know exactly how to get a favorable result for my clients. That’s what makes me a one-of-a-kind personal injury and wrongful death attorney in California.”

Geoff Rill’s performance in the courtroom is backed up by his professional accomplishments. Having started his practice in 2010, he has won personal injury jury trials in Orange County, Los Angeles County, Riverside, and San Diego County. In 2020, the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association named him the Young Gun Trial Lawyer of the Year.

In 2022, Mr. Rill was invited to become a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA). Membership in this exclusive group is limited to civil trial attorneys who have tried at least ten jury trials to verdict as the lead counsel. He has also been recognized by Super Lawyers as a Rising Star since 2017. He was chosen by the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys (NAOPIA) as one of the Top 10 personal injury attorneys under age 40 in Southern California.

Geoff Rill’s track record of helping his clients speaks for itself. His Google Business Profile boasts a perfect 5.0 out of 5.0 overall rating from nearly 20 reviews with clients praising his expertise in jurisprudence, the support and responsive customer service provided, and his ability to get tangible life-changing results.

A review from a fellow attorney says, “I have referred many clients to him, and all have been extremely happy. I recall a client I sent his way who was not happy with her current counsel - all she could get from him was an unsatisfactory settlement - insignificant to cover the injuries she sustained. Another attorney turned down her case. Geoff took her on after thoughtful analysis and ended up taking the case to trial and winning, over 10-15 times more than the other attorney’s best efforts. Amazing attorney and an even better person. I will happily keep sending my clients his way with full confidence that he’ll take care of them.”

A client thanks Geoff for his services by saying, “Geoff and team were so incredibly easy to work with. They handled my case from start to finish with 0 issues. It was my first time getting hurt in an accident, and I had no idea what I was doing. Geoff walked me through every step, worked with the insurance to get everything settled, and kept telling me to focus on getting better. So glad I went with Geoff and his team. I hope I don't encounter any more accidents but if I do, I know who to call!”

Readers can contact the Law Offices of Geoff Rill at (855) RILL-LAW to schedule a free consultation. Potential clients are also urged to follow the law firm’s Facebook page to keep up with news and updates.

