To promote global communication and the sharing of tourism resources, Tancheng Travel and IACB signed a Memorandum of Cooperation in Beijing.

The MOU signing took place on September 30th in Beijing, between Beijing Tancheng International Travel Agency Co.,Ltd (Tancheng Travel) and International Action Council Beijing Representative Office (IACB), aiming to jointly facilitate global cross-regional and cross-cultural exchange and enhance international travel services.





Tancheng Travel collaborates with multiple listed companies and international private banks to provide comprehensive VIP services for international travel. They focus on global political and business visits, as well as the high-end tourism market. They integrate customized overseas luxury travel products and extended services such as medical, business, and immigration.

The International Action Council (IAC), established in 1983, is an independent non-profit international organization composed of former world leaders. Its members are former heads of state or government from various countries. The organization aims to promote international cooperation and action in areas such as peace and security, global economic revitalization, and universal ethical standards.





Tancheng Travel's Chairman, Mr. Zhang Aiping, and the Chief Representative of IACB, Mr. Wen Danjing, jointly signed a Memorandum of Cooperation. They also had friendly discussions with the co-chairs of the council, including Bertie Ahern (former Prime Minister of Ireland and former President of the European Commission), Peter Stoyanov (former President of Bulgaria), and Boris Tadić (former President of Serbia). The council members believe that in the current international situation, the importance of international tourism and cross-border, cross-cultural exchange has become even more prominent. They are willing to assist Tancheng Travel in expanding the European tourism market and providing Chinese tourists, students, and business people traveling to Europe with a wider range of choices and better services.





Through the collaboration with IACB, Tancheng Travel will further enrich its portfolio of travel destinations. This partnership will contribute to providing consumers with safer, more convenient, comfortable, and rewarding cross-border travel services. Tancheng Travel's upcoming global VIP membership service not only offers basic benefits in terms of concierge services, shopping, health, and insurance but also provides a range of unique services and privileges such as high-end medical care and business facilitation.