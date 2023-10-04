3D Sensors Market Size, Share, Competitive Insights, Precise Outlook, and Forecasts 2023-2030 | Market Report by RationalStat

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global 3D Sensors Market size is estimated at a market value of US$ 9 billion in 2023 and is predicted to rise at a substantial CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period of 2023 and 2030 according to RationalStat analysis.

Market Definition, Market Scope, and Report Overview

The industry that designs, manufactures, and sells sensors capable of detecting and capturing 3D information about objects and environments is referred to as the 3D sensor market. These sensors measure the distance, depth, and shape of objects using diverse technologies such as time-of-flight, structured light, and stereo vision, resulting in a three-dimensional depiction of the surrounding world.

The industry has been boosted by the incorporation of 3D sensors in smartphones, tablets, and game consoles. These sensors enable capabilities such as facial recognition, gesture control, and augmented reality (AR), which improve user experiences and increase market demand.

According to a deep-dive market assessment by RationalStat, the global 3D Sensors market has been analyzed on the basis of market segments, including product, technology, end user industry and geography/regions (including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific) . The report also offers global and regional market sizing for the historical period of 2019-2022 and the forecast period of 2023-2030.

In addition, the long-term sector and products/services 10-year outlook and its implications on the global 3D Sensors market. It also includes the industry's current state – Production Levels, Capacity Utilization, Tech quotient, etc. Key information will be manufacturing capacity by country, installed base, import volumes, market size, key players, market size, dynamics, market data, insights, etc.

Global 3D Sensors Market: Segmental and Market Share Analysis

On the basis of product, in 2022, the image sensor segment dominated the market. Image sensors are a ubiquitous component in independent or integrated digital cameras and imaging equipment.

On the basis of technology, the global 3D sensors market was dominated by the structured light category. For stationary 3D scanners, the capturing equipment must be positioned on a solid surface.

Report Synopsis

Report Metrics Details Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Base Year Market Size US$ 9 billion Market Size Forecast US$ 28 billion Growth Rate 17.5% Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption in automotive industry

Rising demand for robotics and automation

Emerging applications Companies Profiled Infineon Technologies AG

Sony Ltd.

Cognex Corporation

Lumentum Operations LLC

IFM Electronics GmBH

Intel Corporation

Keyence Corporation

LMI Technologies Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc.

Omnivision Technologies Inc

Competition Analysis and Market Structure

Some of the prominent players adopt various strategies in order to reinforce their market share and gain a competitive edge over other competitors in the market. Mergers & acquisitions, and partnerships and collaborations are some of the strategies followed by industry players, some of the key developments in the global 3D Sensors market include,

In December 2022, Oxford Vision and Sensor Technology (OVST) received grants to further develop its 3D sensors and make them more competitive, which will enable it to launch them in China.

In August 2022, OSRAM, a global leader in optical solutions, announced the release of a 2.2Mpixel global shutter visible and near-infrared (NIR) image sensor with the low-power characteristics and small size required in the latest 2D and 3D sensing systems for virtual reality (VR) headsets, smart glasses, drones, and other consumer and industrial applications.

In July 2022, Toposens, a Munich-based high-tech startup, launched its first commercial Toposens 3D COLLISION AVOIDANCE SYSTEM for mobile robots based on the company’s proprietary Toposens 3D ultrasonic echolocation technology.

Some of the prominent players and suppliers operating and contributing significantly to the global 3D Sensors market growth include Infineon Technologies AG, Sony Ltd., Cognex Corporation, Lumentum Operations LLC, IFM Electronics GmBH, Intel Corporation, Keyence Corporation, LMI Technologies Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., and Omnivision Technologies Inc., among others.

RationalStat has segmented the global 3D Sensors market based on product, technology, end user industry and region

Global 3D Sensors Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Product Image Sensors Position Sensors Temperature Sensor Accelerometer Sensor Pressure Sensors Others (Acoustic Sensors, etc.)

Global 3D Sensors Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Technology Time of Flight Structured Light Stereoscopic Vision Ultrasound Micro-Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Capacitive Sensing Infrared Sensing Electric Field

Global 3D Sensors Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by End User Consumer Electronics Industrial Robotics Automotive Aerospace and Defense Entertainment Healthcare Security and Surveillance

Global 3D Sensors Market Value (US$ Million), Volume (Units), and Market Share (2019-2030) Analysis by Region North America 3D Sensors Market US Canada Latin America 3D Sensors Market Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Western Europe 3D Sensors Market Germany UK France Spain Italy Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe 3D Sensors Market Russia Poland Hungary Other CIS Countries Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific 3D Sensors Market China Japan India South Korea Australia ASEAN Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Malaysia Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa 3D Sensors Market GCC Saudi Arabia (KSA) United Arab Emirates (UAE) Rest of the GCC South Africa Nigeria Turkey Rest of the Middle East & Africa



