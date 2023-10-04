Global Food Texture Materials Market Surges to $24.5 Billion in 2022, Poised for Strong Growth by 2028

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Food Texture Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food texture materials market has achieved significant milestones, with its market size soaring to a substantial US$ 24.5 billion in 2022. Experts anticipate that the market will continue its upward trajectory, reaching an impressive US$ 32.3 billion by 2028. This growth reflects a notable Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during the forecast period spanning 2023 to 2028.

Exploring Food Texture: A Palatable Experience

Food texture is a multifaceted index of food quality that engages the senses of touch, taste, and even hearing. It encompasses a wide range of parameters, including chewiness, adhesiveness, cohesiveness, crispiness, elasticity, and firmness. These attributes are meticulously evaluated through texture analysis tests, which gauge food product responses to forces like shearing, cutting, chewing, compressing, and stretching.

These tests also serve to scrutinize the mechanical and physical properties of raw ingredients, food structures, and designs for quality checks both before and after production. Moreover, the use of various food texture additives plays a pivotal role in enhancing the overall taste and mouthfeel of products.

Market Dynamics: Driving Factors

The remarkable growth of the food and beverage industry stands out as a primary driver for the market. Manufacturers in this sector increasingly employ texturizing agents during the production of processed foods to preserve nutrients and inhibit microbial growth, thereby extending product shelf life.

Additionally, the rising consumer preference for convenience and packaged food products has injected momentum into market expansion. Texturizing agents are used in the production of items such as bread, confectioneries, soups, sauces, beverages, and dressings to elevate their visual appeal and palatability.

Customized formulations that deliver a blend of desired qualities, including flavor and fragrance, have emerged as another growth catalyst. Factors like rapid urbanization, increased consumer spending capacity, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are poised to further propel market growth.

Market Segmentation: Functionality and Application

This comprehensive market analysis delivers insights into critical trends within each segment of the global food texture materials market report. Furthermore, it provides forecasts at the global, regional, and country levels for the period spanning 2023 to 2028. The market is segmented based on functionality and application:

Breakup by Functionality:

Thickening Gelling Emulsifying Stabilizing Others

Breakup by Application:

Bakery Dairy Meat & Poultry Beverages Snacks Others

Regional Insights: Global Reach

The global market reaches across the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape: Leading Players

The competitive landscape of the industry has been scrutinized, highlighting key players in the market, including Ajinomoto, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Ashland Inc., Avebe, Cargill Inc., CP Kelco, E.I. Dupont DE Nemours & Company, Estelle Chemicals, Fiberstar Inc., FMC Corporation, Fuerst Day Lawson, and others.

Key Questions Answered:

What was the size of the global food texture materials market in 2022? What is the expected growth rate of the global food texture materials market during 2023-2028? What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food texture materials market? What are the key factors driving the global food texture materials market? What is the breakdown of the global food texture materials market based on functionality? What is the breakdown of the global food texture materials market based on application? What are the key regions in the global food texture materials market? Who are the key players/companies in the global food texture materials market?

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 148 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $24.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $32.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yvu2zs

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment