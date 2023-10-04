As EU Reviews Risk Assessments of Critical Technologies, IPC Stresses Need for Industrial Policy Approach to Include Complete Electronics Ecosystem

Brussels, Belgium, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “IPC urges the European Commission to address the alarming strategic dependencies in European electronics manufacturing as part of and independently of the risk assessments on critical technologies announced yesterday. Electronics manufacturing is central to the four critical technologies highlighted in the Commission’s proposal although key segments of electronics manufacturing in Europe have atrophied, undermining the region’s resiliency, security, and economic competitiveness.

“IPC recently led a collaboration of more than 100 companies across the electronics industry to produce a report for the European Commission. The report establishes the strategic importance of a robust electronics manufacturing industry, including globally competitive component manufacturers, electronics assemblers (EMS), and printed circuit board (PCB) fabricators, as well as their equipment and materials suppliers.

“The industry stakeholders that produced the report agreed that Europe must strengthen the electronics manufacturing industry to remain on the forefront of technological innovation, compete in the global economy, and bolster resiliency against future supply chain disruptions. As a follow up to the report, IPC is leading the industry’s efforts to engage policy makers and produce new economic research that underscores the risks of a weakened electronics manufacturing ecosystem to Europe.”

View the comprehensive report, including a list of collaborating companies.

