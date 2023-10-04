SCTE® To Recognize Award Winners at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo® ‘23

EXTON, Pa., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To celebrate four decades of connections, collaboration and innovation at Expo, the Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a CableLabs ® subsidiary, will present the annual SCTE awards on Wednesday evening, October 18, 2023, starting at 6:00 p.m. MT at the SCTE Awards and 40th Anniversary of Expo Celebration.

The evening Expo Celebration will honor this year’s winners and celebrate the groundbreaking achievements of the organization’s members.

During the festivities, SCTE will recognize leaders that are making significant contributions and innovations in the cable industry including Excellence in Standards, Learning & Development, and Women in Technology, as well as the Young Leader Award.

SCTE is excited to recognize distinguished individuals for their contributions in several categories, including:

Excellence in Standards Award Winner Tim Cooke (Director of Product Management, Amphenol Broadband Solutions)

(Director of Product Management, Amphenol Broadband Solutions) Chairman's Award Winner Elad Nafshi (EVP, Chief Network Officer, Comcast)

(EVP, Chief Network Officer, Comcast) Excellence in Learning & Development Award Winner Jeramy Allen (Director, Learning Engagement, Comcast)

(Director, Learning Engagement, Comcast) Wilt J. Hildenbrand Jr. Rising Leader Award Winner Serge Kasongo (Director, National Field Connectivity & Operations, Comcast)

(Director, National Field Connectivity & Operations, Comcast) Hall of Fame inductee Ed Marchetti (Retired, former SVP of Engineering Operations, Comcast)



“Elad Nafshi is acknowledged as an exceptional leader among the cable and entertainment industries. He drives Comcast’s strategy for the nation’s largest gigabit Internet network and is recognized as a global leader in 10G technology enabling Comcast to deliver a next-generation broadband experience to millions of homes and businesses. An innovative technology leader, Elad has a strategic perspective by which to build new platforms to advance core businesses and drive results in a rapidly evolving environment,” said SCTE Board Chair Guy McCormick.

The SCTE Member of the Year and Chapter Leader of the Year will be announced at the annual industry award ceremony. Induction into the SCTE Hall of Fame requires over 20 years of industry service. A ticket to the SCTE Award Reception is included with full conference registration. Exhibitors and attendees with floor passes may purchase a ticket to reception on the Expo registration page at https://expo.scte.org/attendee-registration/ .

Known globally as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and pioneering business insights, the 40th SCTE Cable-Tec Expo will reunite thousands of professionals for more than 100 hours of learning with premier thought leaders and hundreds of innovative vendors with leading-edge technology solutions, October 16-19, 2023, in Denver, Colorado. Exhibitor and sponsorship opportunities are still available at https://expo.scte.org/exhibit-in-2023/ .

About SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo®

Celebrating 40 years of bringing industry professionals together to connect, collaborate and innovate, SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® is the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation and dealmaking within the broadband telecommunications industry. The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE), a subsidiary of CableLabs®, will be hosting Expo 2023 in Denver, Colorado, October 16-19. Chaired by Chris Winfrey , president and CEO of Charter Communications, and Tony Staffieri , CEO of Rogers Communications, "EXPOnential" will assemble industry leaders from around the globe and showcase the most compelling technologies that are building the future of cable telecommunications. More information at expo.scte.org .

About SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®

SCTE is shaping the future of connectivity. Through technological leadership and innovation, SCTE has served as the applied science leader for the cable telecommunications industry for more than five decades. As a not-for-profit member organization, SCTE moves member companies forward through continuous training for the workforce of tomorrow and by putting leaders into the conversations that matter. SCTE is the force behind the annual SCTE Cable-Tec Expo®, the largest cable telecommunications and technology tradeshow in the Americas. Learn more at www.scte.org .

Contact: press@scte.org