Stereotaxis Robotic Technology to be Featured during 7th Annual Meeting of the Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS), a pioneer and global leader in surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention, today announced that it will participate in the Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation’s 7th Annual Meeting, which will take place October 19-20 in Washington, DC.

The global physician-led Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation (SCRN) is dedicated to establishing a community and platform for users of robotic technologies in cardiology. The annual SCRN conference provides a venue for physicians and healthcare professionals to share best practices, discuss new clinical literature, and evaluate the latest innovations in technology.

The program includes a broad range of presentations, panels, and demonstrations on the use of Stereotaxis’ robotic technologies with topics ranging from procedure best practices, the use and value of robotics across a range of clinical applications, new technology developments, and the broader context of robotics in endovascular interventions. Highlighted topics include:

Developments with artificial intelligence, machine learning, virtual reality, and robotic automation

Robotics for complex ventricular arrhythmias and congenital heart disease patients

Fellowship training, best practices, and practice building with robotics

Long-distance telerobotic collaboration during a live case

Alternative access from the arm rather than the groin in electrophysiology

Clinical value and initial experience using robotics for the treatment of stroke

Broader context on robotics in surgery from Intuitive Surgical, FDA, Wall Street, and Big Tech



The SCRN conference includes a faculty of over thirty physicians, including many of the pioneering key opinion leaders in the field, from across North America, Europe, and Asia.

“It is exciting to see the growing momentum of robotics reflected in the expansion of the strong, physician-led Society for Cardiac Robotic Navigation,” said David Fischel, Stereotaxis Chairman and CEO. “We look forward to learning from and connecting with the physicians and industry partners at the conference.”

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis (NYSE: STXS) is a pioneer and global leader in innovative surgical robotics for minimally invasive endovascular intervention. Its mission is the discovery, development and delivery of robotic systems, instruments, and information solutions for the interventional laboratory. These innovations help physicians provide unsurpassed patient care with robotic precision and safety, expand access to minimally invasive therapy, and enhance the productivity, connectivity, and intelligence in the operating room. Stereotaxis technology has been used to treat over 100,000 patients across the United States, Europe, Asia, and elsewhere. For more information, please visit www.stereotaxis.com.

This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe”, "estimate”, "project”, "expect" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to manage expenses at sustainable levels, acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase its technology, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy, dependence upon third-party vendors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of pandemics or other disasters, and other risks discussed in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release. There can be no assurance that the Company will recognize revenue related to its purchase orders and other commitments because some of these purchase orders and other commitments are subject to contingencies that are outside of the Company's control and may be revised, modified, delayed, or canceled.

Stereotaxis Contacts:

David L. Fischel

Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kimberly Peery

Chief Financial Officer

314-678-6100

Investors@Stereotaxis.com