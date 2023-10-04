AdImpact Launches First Mobile Application for Tracking Competitive Ad Spend and Creatives as the 2024 Political Cycle Heats up

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdImpact , a leading ad intelligence SaaS company, announces the wide commercial release of a new, first-of-its-kind mobile app to support campaign teams and political advertisers in tracking competitive ad spend and messaging. As the 2024 political cycle reaches historic intensity, the launch is timed to support campaigns during the most active political advertising periods. Select current AdImpact customers have been using the app since August. Today’s release makes the app available via the App Store and Google Play Store .



“When it comes to tracking competitive ad spend – speed has always been the critical factor. Mobile is the optimal platform for unlocking that potential,” said William Macauley, Vice President, Product for AdImpact. “As one of history’s most interesting, competitive, and heated political cycles accelerates, we were committed to getting this invaluable app into marketers’ palms by early October. The feedback from our partners and clients has allowed us to make critical upgrades, and we are now excited to fully roll out the capability to advertisers who make critical data-driven decisions while ‘on the move.’”

AdImpact’s mobile app offers a range of critical and actionable features designed to help political campaigns, advertisers, and influencers stay ahead of the game while on-the-go. Rapid spending and creative alerts allow users to receive real-time push notifications whenever their competitors make ad spend or creative changes. Race analytics enable users to drill down on specific details of any campaign, and the addition of the Presidential-specific tracker enables users to view the latest information in the Presidential race. This allows teams to respond rapidly and adapt their own strategies and activations in real time.

“AdImpact is constantly innovating to make the political competitive process easier on campaigns, consultants, and agencies,” said Tyler Goldberg, Director of Political Strategy at Assembly Global. “This new Mobile App follows in that tradition and is an incredibly useful tool to get up-to-the-minute race analytics and creative previews – all on-the-go. I look forward to continuing to use the app and can’t wait to see what AdImpact comes out with next.”

About AdImpact

AdImpact is a leading advertising intelligence (SaaS) company, specializing in tracking and analyzing advertising data across various media channels, including traditional, digital, and emerging platforms. With real-time monitoring that captures over one billion TV ad occurrences daily, we maintain the industry’s most extensive ad catalog consisting of over 1.2m unique creatives. This coverage extends across all 210 designated market areas (DMAs), over 41,000 zip codes, and across more than 20 million IP addresses. Currently capturing the data and analytics for over 88,000 brands and advertisers, AdImpact’s real-time data and analytics empowers users to monitor competitor occurrences, spending, messaging, and creatives, facilitating quick and informed decision-making.