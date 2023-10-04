Astra Energy Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership with Sustainable Energy Technologies, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Astra Energy Inc. (OTCQB: ASRE) (“Astra” or the “Company”) is excited to announce a strategic partnership agreement with Sustainable Energy Technologies, Inc. (”SETI”) to supply Astra with the SETI Power Pack (“SPP”), the Company’s next generation energy storage solution that is a hybrid Graphene/Lithium-ion Supercapacitor intended to replace the need for traditional batteries.

When coupled with SETI Power Packs, the Holcomb Energy Systems (“HES”) In-Line Power Generator (“ILPG”) and the HES Self-Sustaining Power Plant in particular, are optimized to provide the end user with near continuous energy generation capability. Installing SPPs in series with an ILPG will enhance the overall effectiveness across the charge and discharge cycles, resulting in maximized operating efficiency of the HES Self-Sustaining Power Plant.

The arrangement serves to engage both companies in the process of delivering a first-in-class energy generation and storage solution.

“We are eager to bring the most advanced energy system to both SETI and Astra customers. Most exciting is the breadth of solutions that our combined systems can support. We truly can reach a countless number of industries,” said Chris Sanders, CEO of SETI. “It’s time for the renewable energy industry to push the solutions envelope and move into the 21st century. Astra and SETI combined are a significant step in that transition.”

About Sustainable Energy Technologies, Inc.

Sustainable Energy Technologies, Inc. was founded to bring next generation energy storage solutions to business and consumers alike. The Company’s signature product, the SETI Power Pack, is a leap forward for users as the demand for more effective and efficient energy storage continually increases. SETI products are uniquely positioned to provide a wide range of solutions to a multitude of industries as advancements in their technologies require ever more sophisticated energy storage capabilities.



For more information about SETI, please visit the Company’s website at www.setipower.com .

About Astra Energy Inc.

Astra Energy is an integrated solutions provider investing in and developing clean and renewable energy projects in markets where demand is high, supply is limited and there is an opportunity to address other imminent market needs.

Astra’s corporate strategy is rooted in securing technologies and assets, identifying viable market opportunities, and bringing together resources, expertise, technology and defined action plans to execute first-in-class projects that benefit communities, local economies, the planet and the Company’s investors.

Its goal is to create a more secure and sustainable power sector that supports the Company’s purpose, mission and values to transform the economic, environmental and social landscape for generations to come.

For more information on Astra Energy Inc., visit the Company’s website at www.astraenergyinc.com .

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, readers should consider various factors, including the Company’s ability to change its direction, its ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, and the competitive environment of its business. These and other factors may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

