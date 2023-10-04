Global Cast Elastomers Market Size to Reach USD 2,273.83 Million by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cast elastomers market is projected to be valued at USD 2,273.83 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Cast elastomers are witnessing high demand, due to their growing use in the mining industry. Key applications of cast elastomers in the mining industry include agitators, pipe linings, pump impellers, classification screens, waterproofing, bumper pads, hydrocyclone, wear strips, crossover pads, chute liners, and scrapers for conveyor belts. For instance, bumper pads provide protection to products in service, minimize noise levels, and extend the machine lifespan.



Components and parts produced by using cast elastomers are widely used in agricultural equipment, the oil & gas industry, and material handling. Besides, in the sports & recreation industry, cast elastomers are preferentially used in the production of roller skate wheels, bowling balls, bowling pin setting equipment, golf ball covers, scuba fins, and pitching machines.

Europe was the second-largest market for cast elastomers in 2019, owing to growth of the manufacturing sector in the region, particularly increase in the production of automotive parts in the region.

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 1,310.4 Million CAGR (2020–2027) 4.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 2,273.83 Million Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2020–2027 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, distribution channel, application, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Era Polymers, Lanxess AG, Wanhua Chemical Group, Covestro AG, Coim Group, DowDuPont, Mitsui Chemicals, and Chemline Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

Leading players operating in the cast elastomers market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the cast elastomers market are:

Huntsman Corporation

BASF SE

Era Polymers

Lanxess AG

Wanhua Chemical Group

Covestro AG

Coim Group

DowDuPont

Mitsui Chemicals

Chemline Inc.

In December 2020, Huntsman Corporation made an announcement about signing of a partnership contract with Lintech International LLC for distribution of DALTOCAST, a polyurethane-based hot cast elastomer system.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2019, Lanxess AG developed an innovative MDI-terminated polyester-based prepolymer, which is cured with 1, 4-butanediol to produce hot cast polyurethanes. These elastomers offer benefits such as low compression and high tear resistance.

Cold cast elastomers provide ease of handling over hot cast elastomers. These materials are frequently used in potting and encapsulation applications.

In the production of additives, cast elastomers are used in 3D-printed parts and tools, printing rollers, metal decorating rollers, cutter bars, and sheet metal coaters

Cast urethanes improve productivity by enabling efficient production processes, including design initiation, engineering, quality testing, and mass production. Furthermore, the minimal shrinkage rate of urethanes allows for production of components with utmost precision.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cast elastomers market in terms of product type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Cold Cast Elastomers Hot Cast Elastomers



Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Online Offline



Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Automotive & Transportation Oil & Gas Mining Agriculture Industrial Sports & Leisure Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



