Rebuilding Communities – How CNH and Team Rubicon support disaster relief

CNH first partnered with Team Rubicon in 2015 through its CASE Construction Equipment brand. Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises.

Together we developed a heavy equipment training program that teaches volunteers the safe and effective use of construction equipment in disaster operations. Last year, we reached out to our CASE dealers to help support this great initiative and train even more volunteers.

This video goes behind-the-scenes of a monthly training course. Team Rubicon volunteers get first-hand experience operating heavy machines as they perform tasks such as debris management, structure demolition and route clearance. “When disaster strikes, we are right there with Team Rubicon to rebuild communities that need it most,” says Rebecca Bortner, Director of Marketing, CASE North America. “We are excited to work with our dealer network to expand this training so we can be ready to answer the call.”

We meet some passionate Team Rubicon volunteers, the famous Greyshirts, to learn more about their mission, their commitment to serve and the significance of disaster preparedness.

“Having more trained heavy equipment operators increases the capacity of Team Rubicon to provide this essential assistance for communities, allowing survivors to move toward the path to recovery,” says William Porter, Team Rubicon Director of Operations Support.

