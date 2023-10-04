AGBA Confirms Self-Imposed Lockup Of Two Significant Shareholders

HONG KONG, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NASDAQ-listed, AGBA Group Holding Limited (“AGBA” or the “Company”), the leading one-stop financial supermarket in Hong Kong, confirms self-imposed lockup of all shares in AGBA held by two significant shareholders.

Two significant stakeholders of AGBA, namely AGBA Holdings Limited and Apex Twinkle Limited, whose shares were registered on the Form S-1 effective as of August 28, 2023, have represented that they will not sell their AGBA shares for the next three months. These two shareholders collectively hold approximately 7.11% of AGBA’s share capital. AGBA expresses its appreciation for the ongoing support and commitment from these two shareholders.

Please note that AGBA's majority shareholder, TAG Holdings Limited (“TAG”), currently holds 55.5 million ordinary shares of AGBA, representing an 82.3% stake in the Company. Since the listing of AGBA in November 2022, TAG has not sold any of its AGBA shares. TAG remains dedicated to supporting AGBA in delivering long-term value to all of its shareholders.

Mr. Wing-Fai Ng, Group President of AGBA stated, “We appreciate the continued belief of our largest shareholders in AGBA’s ability to grow our revenues. We will continue to implement our business plan accordingly, while making changes as needed, such as recent aggressive cost cuts, to help us move forward. We will also continue to try and build investor trust through our commitment to the most stringent compliance processes and ensuring that existing and potential future shareholders are kept up to date on all our corporate developments.”

AGBA's vision extends beyond being a Hong Kong-based Company as we strive to establish ourselves as a global player in the financial services industry. The insider ownership, combined with the recent appointment of industry veteran Bob Diamond and our strategic partnership with Atlas Merchant Capital LLC, position AGBA for long-term success and growth.

For more information on all recent corporate structural updates on AGBA, please visit the official links below: www.agba.com/ir.

About AGBA Group:

Established in 1993, AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: “AGBA”) is a leading one-stop financial supermarket based in Hong Kong offering the broadest set of financial services and healthcare products in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) through a tech-led ecosystem, enabling clients to unlock the choices that best suit their needs. Trusted by over 400,000 individual and corporate customers, the Group is organized into four market-leading businesses: Platform Business, Distribution Business, Healthcare Business, and Fintech Business.

