Papa Murphy’s Announces the Return of the Jack-O-Lantern Pizza

VANCOUVER, Wash., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Papa Murphy’s Take ‘n’ Bake Pizza announces the return of the Jack-O-Lantern Pizza nationwide now through Tuesday, October 31, 2023.



Each October, Papa Murphy’s pizza fans look forward to the return of the Jack-O Pizza. It’s made with our Jack-O-Lantern shaped fresh dough, topped with Papa Murphy’s traditional Red Sauce, whole-milk Mozzarella cheese, and finished with a Pepperoni smile and two Olive eyes. Available for only $10, it’s sure to be a monster hit. Price varies in Alaska.

“The Halloween season is a fun time of year, and we enjoy being a part of the traditions and the special moments made at home,” said Tracey Ayres, VP of Brand and Innovation for Papa Murphy’s. “What better way to serve a hot and tasty pizza when trick or treating is over than with our fan-favorite Jack-O Pizza?”

Treat your family this season by ordering a Jack-O Pizza and celebrate by adding on delicious sides like Calzones, Monkey Bread, and Meatballs & Marinara. For more information, visit PapaMurphys.com.

About Papa Murphy’s

Papa Murphy's International LLC ("Papa Murphy's") is a franchisor and operator of the largest Take 'n' Bake pizza brand in the United States, with over 1,133 franchised and corporate-owned locations across the U.S—plus locations in Canada and the UAE.

It’s no surprise that their story is a little unconventional. After all, Papa Murphy’s brought an entirely new approach to the pizza industry. But their unique idea is a simple one: enrich life and community through craveable food. They focus on using quality ingredients, prepared fresh daily, to offer guests everyday meals to take ‘n’ bake at home with ease. In addition to take ‘n’ bake pizzas, Papa Murphy's offers a selection of salads, sides, desserts, and kid’s options. Learn more and order online at papamurphys.com.

