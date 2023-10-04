Sprecher Brewing Company Announces Addition of All-Natural Beverage Category by Acquiring Ooh La Lemin Lemonade

Glendale, Wisconsin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLENDALE, Wis. – Sprecher Brewing Company officials announced today they are creating a new All-Natural Beverage category with the acquisition of the Ooh La Lemin Lemonade brand from Kona Gold Beverages. The purchase is part of the brewing company’s aggressive growth strategy that has been in place since 2020.

Ooh La Lemin is marketed as lemonade for the modern age. It has no added sugar, is low carb and has just 10 calories per 12-ounce can. It is currently available in Original, Citrus Splash, Blue Raspberry, Strawberry Lemonade and more.

“This acquisition is very exciting for us,” said Sharad Chadha. “By adding an All-Natural Beverage category to our already successful craft sodas and beer divisions we are able to maximize our distribution channels and provide even more bold and delicious tasting beverages that consumers love.”

Since Chadha and a small group of investors purchased Sprecher Brewing Company in 2020, the brewery has acquired five other soda labels, including Chicago-based Green River, Black Bear, and Caruso; Olde Brooklyn; and WBC. These purchases have helped Sprecher introduce their own craft sodas and beers into new markets by being affiliated with local brands. Sprecher’s own craft beverages have experienced an average growth rate of 35 percent year over annually (CAGR) and sales have tripled.

According to Chadha “In total, since 2020, Sprecher has experienced a 330% percent increase in distribution of our craft sodas and beers. Our beverages are now in more than 23,000 stores and we have 100’s of new accounts and expanded accounts.”

To account for this growth, the company had to upgrade its bottle line and added a new can line and additional warehouse space its Glendale headquarters in Greater Milwaukee. The brewing company has also more than doubled its number of employees to 135 people, and has gone from running less than one shift to running two shifts per week, (four days, 10 hours per day) to meet demand.

Chadha anticipates that the purchase of the Ooh La Lemin brand will further increase production, warehouse and sales staff in Glendale.

What Makes Sprecher’s Craft Sodas and Beer So Desirable?

According to Chadha, Randy Sprecher, the brewing company’s founder had kept his Sprecher Root Beer one of the best kept secrets in the Midwest. When Chadha and his team purchased the brewery in 2020, they knew they caught lightning in a bottle with Sprecher.

Each of Sprecher’s craft sodas uses superior, locally sourced ingredients, including pure raw wild-flower honey, that is uniquely fire-brewed in small batch kettles to deliver its “Best in Class” bold flavor.

This fire-brewing process, which is common for beers but almost unheard of for sodas, caramelizes the sugars inside the fire-brewed kettle, combining and releasing the high-quality ingredients that ultimately create its superior taste experience.

Chadha likes to say that Sprecher’s craft sodas represent “happiness in a bottle.”

He’s not alone with this feeling. Nationally, Sprecher’s Root Beer was recognized by the New York Times as the "No.1 Root Beer" citing it as “A wonderfully balanced and complex brew.”

In 2022, Tasting Table, a trendy cultural blog also rated Sprecher Root Beer number one; Uproxxx, a national culture digital magazine named Sprecher’s Cherry Cola number one; and Sporked, the internet’s source for the best food rankings, ranked Sprecher’s Ginger Ale number two. All impressive honors.

Chadha says Sprecher’s taste is unmatched in the craft soda category, which is why the brewing company’s craft sodas are consistently outselling other craft brands two to one in stores where it is sold.

Other Changes Helping with Sprecher’s Success

In January 2022, Sprecher transitioned all of its beer styles from bottles to cans with new labels as part of a brand refresh. According to Chadha, the cans weigh less and are easier to ship. They are appealing to consumers because they are more sustainable, more recyclable and easier to take to the beach, poolside or other areas where glass is no longer allowed.

The company has also introduced new craft soda flavors and recently unveiled 16-ounce cans for nine of its flavors – root beer, cream, orange, cherry cola, black cherry, Green River and three low-calorie options; root beer, cream, and orange.

Looking Forward

Chadha is quick to recognize that while beer is how the company started, its best opportunity for future growth is in craft sodas and other all-natural beverages.

“We have a brewery license, distiller permit, winery license, and a SQF II food safety certification to create many kinds of craft beverages including sodas, beers, RTDS, hard seltzers, flavored malt beverages and more.

Plus, we are unique in that we are a vertically integrated brewery, production facility, bottle line, can line, warehouse and sales company. This allows us to do things faster with higher quality. We are adaptable to change in these uncertain times.

“Our goal is to have a Sprecher sip on every lip in America and with our rate of growth over the past three years and looking to the future we know this is achievable.”

For more information visit https://sprecherbrewery.com/