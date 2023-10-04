Gilbarco Veeder-Root Announces Retail and Fleet Charging Solutions Financing Program

Greensboro, NC, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gilbarco Veeder-Root, a worldwide leader in fueling and convenience store equipment and technology, announced today the EVerse Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure (EVCI) Finance Program. This program is designed to support fuel retailers seeking to adopt EV charging into their business, while leveraging special financing options provided by Patriot Capital.

This program directly addresses common retailer concerns around implementation costs and ROI when considering adding EV chargers to their sites. Gilbarco Veeder-Root's EV charging network offers the only end-to-end e-Mobility Platform designed for the unique business needs of fuel retailers, and is ideally suited for convenience stores, travel centers, highway rest stops, and traditional fleets.

The EVerse EVCI Finance Program offers:

Step-up Payments: A program designed to provide a lower initial monthly payment for a set time, and then steps up to predetermined payments over a specified time frame.

A program designed to provide a lower initial monthly payment for a set time, and then steps up to predetermined payments over a specified time frame. Deferred payments: Allows for payments to be deferred for 90 days. Advanced payment required with a direct payment of $99 per month for 3 months.

Allows for payments to be deferred for 90 days. Advanced payment required with a direct payment of $99 per month for 3 months. National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Funding: Provides 3 options for the NEVI program transactions. These programs provide 100% financing options, and 20% financing options with varying terms.

“Gilbarco Veeder-Root is excited to provide a more accessible financing option for retailers looking to add EV charging to their NEVI and non-NEVI sites,” said Deepesh Nayanar, Gilbarco Veeder-Root's Head of North America e-Mobility. “Financing programs like this aren’t common, and our fully connected charging systems provide a simple, seamless, scalable and sensible solution to any site.”

“Patriot Capital is thrilled to partner with Gilbarco to help customers find fast, efficient and easy to execute financing options so they can take advantage of the growing EV demand," said Chris Santy, President of Patriot Capital. "Whether the opportunity is a large NEVI focused project or something as simple as adding EV Charging to their existing customer offerings, we are ready to help make it easy, seamless and very cost effective."

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is exhibiting at the 2023 NACS Show in Atlanta from October 4-6, where they are excited to begin discussing this program with all in attendance. The Gilbarco Veeder-Root team can be found in booth B4031 at the show.

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is happy to offer the strongest financing options in the industry to complete your project. For more information about the EVerse EVCI Finance Program and to explore the options available, please contact David Parker at david.parker1@gilbarco.com or +1.858.378.4421.

About Gilbarco Veeder-Root:

Gilbarco Veeder-Root is the worldwide technology leader for retail and commercial fueling operations, offering the broadest range of integrated solutions from the forecourt to the convenience store and head office. For over 150 years, Gilbarco has earned the trust of its customers by providing long-term partnership, uncompromising support, and proven reliability. Major product lines include fuel dispensers, pump media, point-of-sale systems, payment systems, tank gauges and fleet management systems.