Yahoo Properties Worldwide are Now Available through Taboola; Advertisers Now Have Unrivaled Reach Through One Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in powering recommendations for the open web, today announced its advertiser clients can now start running native advertising on Yahoo’s premier digital properties globally, in more than a dozen markets worldwide, through the Taboola advertising platform.



Starting today, advertisers can access Yahoo’s large portfolio of sites, supported by Taboola, including Yahoo Finance, Yahoo Mail, Yahoo News and Yahoo Sports, which reach hundreds of millions of monthly active users worldwide. Advertisers can now seamlessly run desktop, mobile web and mobile app campaigns alongside Yahoo’s trusted editorial environments and popular email platform.

Today’s news is a significant first milestone in Taboola’s previously announced 30-year strategic partnership with Yahoo, which makes Taboola the exclusive native advertising partner across all of Yahoo’s digital properties, which will also be available to buy through the Yahoo DSP. Yahoo will continue to maintain a number of managed clients buying native advertising across its owned and operated properties as well. Future partnership milestones will focus on technical and data integrations designed to deliver new ways for advertisers to identify and target audiences more effectively and engage them more deeply.

Coupled with Taboola’s reach among 9,000+ publisher partners, including CBSi, CNBC, BBC, and The Independent, its partnership with Yahoo gives brands massive scale to reach hundreds of millions of consumers worldwide.

“We’ve seen great results for advertisers on Yahoo international markets, and I’m excited to share that we're taking a meaningful step forward to make Yahoo now available globally. With Yahoo, we’re supercharging advertisers’ ability to connect with millions of consumers around the world each day,” said Adam Singolda, CEO at Taboola. “This adds significantly to Taboola’s existing worldwide footprint and gives advertisers greater reach, better campaign performance, and a strong local team that can support advertiser success.”

“We are excited about this next phase in our strategic partnership with Taboola,” said Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, Chief Revenue Officer at Yahoo. “This collaboration sets us apart in the market, helping us drive long-term growth in native advertising while enhancing the experiences of users, advertisers, and publishers.”

