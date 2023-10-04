Global PVDF Membrane Market to Reach Value of USD 1,568.28 Million by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global PVDF membrane market is estimated to reach value of USD 1,568.28 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The PVDF membrane market is being driven by increasing demand from oil & gas, coatings, photovoltaic films, and electrical industries. Increase in the demand for research and development activities is also propelling the market.
Market players are investing in advanced PVDF membrane technologies to replace metals and plastics. On the other hand, rising concerns about environment and health and unstable prices are expected to hamper the PVDF membrane market during the forecast period. Increasing need for efficient filtration technology for water and rising demand in the biopharmaceutical industry to manufacture purified drugs are boosting the PVDC membrane market.
Surge in use of PVDF membranes in nano-filtration has propelled the market. Stringent regulations regarding imposed on release and treatment of industrial and municipal wastes are driving the demand for PVDF membranes. On the other hand, high prices of PVDF membranes are likely to restrain the market during the forecast period.
Segments Covered in Report
|Report Details
|Outcome
|Market size in 2019
|USD 582.3 Million
|CAGR (2020–2032)
|7.9%
|Revenue forecast in 2032
|USD 1,568.28 Million
|Base year for estimation
|2019
|Historical data
|2016–2018
|Forecast period
|2020–2032
|Quantitative units
|Revenue in USD Million and CAGR from 2020 to 2032
|Report coverage
|Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
|Segments covered
|Type, technology, application, end-use industry, and region
|Regional scope
|North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa
|Country scope
|U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey
|Key companies profiled
|Merck Millipore, Cytiva, Arkema, Koch Separation Solutions, Pall, Thermo Fisher Scientific, GVS, Membrane Solutions, CITIC Envirotech, and Bio-Rad Laboratories
|Customization scope
|10 hours of free customization and expert consultation
MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis
The global market for PVDF membranes is fairly fragmented, with numerous small- as well as medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share of the global market. Manufacturers operating in the market are desegregated across the value chain. Key companies operating in the market are well-equipped with large manufacturing facilities and they are also engaged in various research and development activities. Some of the prominent players operating in the PVDF membrane market are:
- Merck Millipore
- Cytiva
- Arkema
- Koch Separation Solutions
- Pall
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- GVS
- Membrane Solutions
- CITIC Envirotech
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
In June 2020, MICRODYN-NADIR released a new brand for their line of hollow-fiber PVDF ultrafiltration products. MICRODYN PureULTRA is employed to treat groundwater, surface water, tertiary treated wastewater, and seawater.
In August 2019, Toray Industries released a new product called TORAYFIL HFU-B2315AN. It is a pressurized PVDF ultrafiltration membrane module for application in water reuse and pre-treatment of seawater RO systems.
Key Highlights of Report
- The hydrophilic PVDF membrane has low protein binding feature and it is ideal for sterile filtration of biopharmaceutical fluids. This type of PVDF membrane has excellent endotoxin removal efficiency and it is also perfect for IV filters of 96–120 hours.
- Nano-filtration is a separation process that uses organic, thin-film composite membranes with pore sizes ranging from 0.1 nm to 10 nm. Nanofiltration membranes operate at a lower pressure and they have lower discharge volumes and retention concentration than reverse osmosis (RO).
- The biopharmaceutical end-use industry segment held the largest market share in 2019, owing to high investments made by companies in research and development. The segment is likely to continue to expand significantly during the forecast period.
- Rise in the demand from the biopharmaceutical sector and implementation of stringent regulations in the Asia Pacific region are projected to drive the PVDF membrane market during the forecast period
For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global PVDF membrane market based on type, technology, application, end-use industry, and region:
- Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Hydrophilic
- Hydrophobic
- Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Ultrafiltration
- Microfiltration
- Nanofiltration
- Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- General Filtration
- Sample Preparation
- Bead-based Assays
- Others
- End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- Biopharmaceutical
- Industrial
- Food & Beverage
- Others
- Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- BENELUX
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
