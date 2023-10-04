Global Marble Market to Reach Value of USD 18.30 Billion By 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Marble Market is anticipated to reach value of USD 18.30 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Population growth, industrialization, and bulk availability of marble are some of the factors driving the market for marble.

Very few other rocks have as many usages as marble has. It is used in beautifying and giving a royal look to infrastructures and sculptures. Marble also plays a pivotal role in pharmaceutical and agriculture sectors. Marble is a highly durable building and construction material. Ancestors had made magnificent buildings, sculptures, and monuments using marble, which are showcased as architectural heritage in the 21st century. Marble is one of the most widely available heat-resisting stone, which makes it a perfect fit for both office and home premises. Its heat-insulating feature, which results in keeping the flooring cool, has been extensively fascinating for end-users. Marble is used in staircases, walls, and cooking platforms. Being fire resistant, marble helps in safeguarding office and home premises. It causes less damage if a fire accident takes place.

The global marble market is expected to remain in a highly competitive and fragmented landscape in the next few years, consisting of a large number of small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 12.68 Billion CAGR (2020–2032) 2.8% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 18.30 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2020–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion, volume in million metric tons, and CAGR from 2020 to 2032 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, color, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Hellenic Granite Company, Fox Marble Holdings Plc, Polycor Inc, Asian Granito India Limited, Kangli Stone Group, Hilltop Granites, Classic Marble Company, First Marble & Granite, Temmer Group, and Santucci Group Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Competitive Landscape

The global market for marble is mostly on the consolidated side, with a large number of conglomerates as well as medium-sized and start-up companies accounting for a major share of the global market. Key players operating in the marble market are desegregated across the value chain. These companies are well-equipped with large production facilities and are also engaged in various research and development activities. Some of the prominent players in the market are:

Hellenic Granite Company

Fox Marble Holdings Plc

Polycor Inc.

Asian Granito India Limited

Kangli Stone Group

Hilltop Granites

Classic Marble Company

First Marble & Granite

Temmer Marble

Santucci Group

In October 2019, Polycor Inc. acquired Elliott Stone Company Inc, a leading quarrier and fabricator of Indiana limestone. This acquisition would enhance the position of Polycor Inc. in the global marble market.

In February 2020, Fox Marble Holdings Plc announced to have signed two new agreements for processing of third-party blocks with Egzoni Sh.p.k. and Skifteri Sh.p.k. Fox Marble Holdings. The move focused on marble quarrying and finishing in Kosovo and Balkans.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Limestone and marble can be cut, curved, and shaped, which makes them easy for sculpting. Different types of marble are found on the earth, but the most popular type is white-colored marble. White marble can be used with marble or stones of other colors to enhance the beauty of homes or commercial offices.

Europe holds a significant share of the global marble market, owing to emphasis by several countries in this region on promoting growth of the industries such as building & construction, furniture, and statues & monuments. Demand for marble for use in furniture manufacture is the maximum in countries of Europe. Italy, the U.K., and Spain are countries dominating the market in the region.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global marble market based on application, color, and region:

Application Outlook $1 Building & Construction Furniture Decorative Infrastructure Statues & Monuments Others

Color Outlook $1$1 Black White Green Yellow Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Russia U.K. Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



