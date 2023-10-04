High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market Projected to Reach $29.4 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 17.9% CAGR: Allied Market Research

New Castle, Delaware, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “High Performance Computing (HPC) Chipset Market by Chip Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032”. According to the report, the high-performance computing (HPC) chipset market was valued at $5.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $29.4 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.9% from 2023 to 2032.

High-performance computing (HPC) technology is used to process massive multi-dimensional datasets (big data) and solve complex problems at extremely high speeds. Most HPC systems are created with AI apps in general, and with machine learning and deep learning apps in particular

Prime determinants of growth

The high-performance computing (HPC) chipset market is anticipated to expand significantly during the forecast period owing to an increase in the need for flexible computing services. In addition, advancements in virtualization fuel market growth. Additionally, high performance computing (HPC) chipset is anticipated to benefit owing to the increase in focus toward hybrid HPC infrastructure and development of exascale computing and is expected to present enormous opportunities for the market over the forecast period. On the other hand, the high cost of high-performance computing is anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $5.7 billion Market Size in 2032 $29.4 billion CAGR 17.9% No. of Pages in Report 240 Segments covered Chip Type and Region Drivers Empowerment of high-performance computing in the cloud sector Increase in need for flexible computing services Advancements in virtualization Opportunities Increase in focus toward hybrid HPC infrastructure and development of exascale computing Restraints High cost of high performance computing

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed effect on the high performance computing (HPC) chipset business, which serves demanding processing jobs. At first, production was hampered by supply chain problems, which raised costs and delayed the delivery of new chipsets. Demand for cloud based HPC services increased as a result of the need for remote work, supporting the industry.

The GPU segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on chip type, the GPU segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global high performance computing (HPC) chipset industry revenue, owing to an increasing in use in cloud organizations progressively. Moreover, the CPU segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 23.02% from 2023 to 2032and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, driven by its Cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global high performance computing (HPC) chipset market revenue and is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 18.49% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in adoption of advance technologies by end-user industries, in countries such as China and India which are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Leading Market Players:

Advanced Micro Devices Inc

Alphabet inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

Nvidia Corporation

Mediatek Inc.

Achronix Semiconductor Corporation

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global high performance computing (HPC) chipset market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the high performance computing (HPC) chipset market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing high performance computing (HPC) chipset market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the high performance computing (HPC) chipset market demand segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global high performance computing (hpc) chipset market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

