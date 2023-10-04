Rheology Modifiers Market to Reach Value of USD 10,930.71 Million by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Rheology Modifiers Market is projected to be valued at USD 10,930.71 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Rheology modifiers are witnessing high demand owing to rise in the production of crude oil. The oil recovery process involves use of several working fluids to recover crude oil from a reservoir. Several rheology modifiers are used in the oil recovery process and the demand for these modifiers is increasing, as the oil industry is shifting toward reservoirs that cannot be easily accessed. Rheology modifiers used in the oil & gas industry are capable of withstanding harsh and extreme conditions in oil wells. For instance, the salt concentration in working fluids frequently gets extremely high, along with the temperature subjecting rheology modifiers.

Request Free Sample Copy Or Get This Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/431

In the cosmetics & personal care industry, rheology modifiers are used in body washes, shampoos, lotions, facial cleansers, and gels. These additives are beneficial in control of flow characteristics, stabilization of formulations, and texture improvement. This enables cosmetic constituents to remain suspended for a longer period. Rising demand for cosmetics, particularly among women, is propelling the market for rheology modifiers.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 7,139.6 Million CAGR (2020–2027) 3.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 10,930.71Million Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2020–2032 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled The Dow Chemical Company, Lubrizol Corporation, Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc., Arkema SA, Croda International PLC, Akzo Nobel NV, Elementis PLC, Cargill Inc., BASF SE, and Clariant AG Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

To seek a discount on this report, click on the link: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/431

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

Leading players in the rheology modifiers market are equipped with advanced production facilities and they are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players in the rheology modifiers market are:

The Dow Chemical Company

Lubrizol Corporation

Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Arkema SA

Croda International PLC

Akzo Nobel NV

Elementis PLC

Cargill Inc.

BASF SE

Clariant AG

In January 2020, Milliken & Company made an announcement about the acquisition of Borchers Group Limited from The Jordan Company, LP. Borchers Group Limited produces a wide range of additives, including rheology modifiers.

Buy Exclusive Report @: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/431

Key Highlights of Report

Inorganic rheology modifiers are used as secondary thickening agents in aqueous formulations for enhancing the anti-settling, anti-sag, and anti-spattering features of a coating

Rheology modifiers are of immense significance in the pharmaceutical industry, wherein these are used to control drug formulation and development, raw material quality, drug effectiveness, patients' adherence to the prescribed drug, and the total healthcare expenditure

The North America region held a significant share in the global rheology modifiers market in 2019. Dominance of this region, spearheaded by the U.S., is attributable to the surging demand for cosmetic and personal care products resulting from growing awareness among consumers in the region. Furthermore, presence of a large geriatric population drives the market in the region.

To gain access to the complete research report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rheology-modifiers-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global rheology modifiers market in terms of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Organic Inorganic

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Online Offline

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Paints & Coatings Adhesives & Sealants Cosmetics & Personal Care Inks Pharmaceuticals Building & Construction Oil & Gas Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Bioplastics Market , By Type (Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Application (Packaging, Textile, Automotive & Transportation, Consumer Goods, Agriculture, Building & Construction, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Super Absorbent Polymers Market By Type (Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate, Sodium Polyacrylate, Polysaccharides), By Application (Agriculture, Personal Hygiene, Industrial, Medical), Forecasts to 2027

Thin Wall Packaging Market By Product Type (Cups, Trays, Tubs, Jars, Pots & Lids), By Production Process (Injection molding & Thermoforming), By Material (High-density & Low-density Polyethylene, Polypropylene (PP)), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2027

3D Printing Metal Market By Form, By Metal Type, By Technology, By Industry Vertical, Forecasts to 2027

Chromatography Resins Market By Type, By Technology, By Application, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Rheology Modifiers Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights