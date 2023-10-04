Gene Fusion Testing Market is estimated to be US$ 794.0 million by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 12.5%– By PMI

Covina, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What are the key applications of gene fusion testing?

Fusion genes or chromosomal rearrangements are somatic alterations in cancer while, hematological cancer, sarcomas, ovarian cancer and prostate cancer are all result of fusion genes. Gene fusion testing are used in cancer diseases and advancement in next- generation sequencing have revolutionized the estimation and characterization of fusion genes in oncology.

Growing prevalence of cancer diseases has become major driving factor in market growth. Rapid growth in urbanization coupled with adoption of unhealthy lifestyle and poor nutrition food has given positive impact on Gene Fusion Testing Market growth. Presence of major players and new launched rapid lab workflow solution in gene fusion testing has fruitful the demand for market growth. The advancement in technology and ongoing R&D activities in diagnostic sector is expected to boost the demand for Gene Fusion Testing market growth over the forecast period.

Gene Fusion Testing Market Overview Outlook by 2032:

Robust Growth Expected

Cancer Diagnosis Focus

Technology Advancements

Comprehensive Panels

Personalized Medicine

Clinical Integration

Market Competition

Collaborative Research

Regulatory Oversight

Global Accessibility

Get a Sample Copy of the Report [2022 – 2032]

Report Scope:

Attributes Details Gene Fusion Testing Market Value (2022) US$ 255.3Mn Gene Fusion Testing Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 794.0Mn Gene Fusion Testing Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 12.5%

Segmentation:



By Indication - Hematological Malignancies, Solid Tumors

Hematological Malignancies, Solid Tumors By Technology - FISH, NGS, PCR, IHC

FISH, NGS, PCR, IHC By End-Users - Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Academic & Research Centers

Gene Fusion Testing Market Insights and Analysis –

Rising prevalence of cancer diseases and continuous technological development have become the major contribution in target market growth. Rising need for advanced diagnostic techniques to effective treatment in cancer disease is anticipated to increase demand for Gene Fusion Testing market growth.

List of Top Leading Players of the Gene Fusion Testing Market

Amoy Diagnostics Co. Ltd.

Arima Genomics

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

ArcherDX

Biocartis

Illumina

Danaher Corporation

Guardant Health

Biocare Medical LLC.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Gene Fusion Testing Market Drivers and Restraints -

The gene fusion testing market has seen significant growth and evolution in recent years, driven by various factors. However, it also faces certain challenges and restraints. Here are some key drivers and restraints in the gene fusion testing market:

Drivers:

Increasing Cancer Incidence: The rising incidence of cancer worldwide is a major driver for gene fusion testing. Gene fusions are frequently found in various types of cancers, making it crucial for early detection and personalized treatment. Advancements in Molecular Diagnostics: Technological advancements in molecular diagnostic techniques, such as next-generation sequencing (NGS) and polymerase chain reaction (PCR), have made it easier and more cost-effective to detect gene fusions accurately. Precision Medicine: The shift towards precision medicine, where treatments are tailored to an individual's genetic profile, has fueled the demand for gene fusion testing. Identifying specific gene fusions helps in selecting targeted therapies.

Restraints:

High Costs: Gene fusion testing, especially using advanced techniques like NGS, can be expensive. High costs can limit accessibility, particularly in low-resource settings. Complexity of Interpretation: Interpreting gene fusion test results can be challenging, as not all fusions have known clinical significance. This complexity can hinder the adoption of gene fusion testing. Regulatory Challenges: Regulatory approvals and compliance requirements can vary from one region to another, leading to delays in bringing gene fusion tests to market.

Get a Sample PDF of the report at

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-pdf/5164

According to Our Latest Research Report on the Gene Fusion Testing Market reveals that the industry is experiencing substantial growth worldwide. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's current size, trends, share, and economic analysis, as well as a forecast for the year up to 2029”

Continued...!!

Conclusion:

The gene fusion testing market was showing promising growth, driven by factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer, advancements in precision medicine, improved testing technologies, extensive research and development activities, regulatory approvals, and growing awareness among healthcare professionals and patients. This market was expected to continue expanding as gene fusion testing played a critical role in cancer diagnosis and personalized treatment. However, for the latest insights and conclusions about the current state of the gene fusion testing market, it is advisable to refer to more recent market reports and data sources.

Unlock Your Potential: Requesting Customization:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-customization/5164

Please Find Below Some Related Reports:

Peptide Therapeutics Market - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030 Pet Cancer Therapeutics Market - Growing incidence and prevalence rate of pet cancers

Growing incidence and prevalence rate of pet cancers Triptorelin Market - Effectiveness in treating hormone-related conditions, such as prostate cancer and endometriosis.

About Us -

Blog: www.prophecyjournals.com

Follow us on:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook |YouTube