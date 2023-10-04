Global Cold Plasma Market Size to Reach USD 9,206.05 Million by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cold plasma market is projected to be valued at USD 9,206.05 Million by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Rising demand for cold plasma in wound healing is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Recently, there has been a significant rise in the number of microbial strains that are resistant to the most potent antibiotics available. Cold plasma therapy is considered to be immensely beneficial in providing safety from microbial infections. Cold plasma can destroy bacteria without causing any harm to the human tissues, thus accelerating the wound healing process. Rising incidence of trauma, accident, and wound management cases worldwide is significantly boosting the demand for use of the cold plasma technology in healthcare facilities. For instance, cold atmospheric plasma is prescribed in diabetic foot ulcers, a common issue in diabetic patients, due to its advantage in reducing wound bacterial load and initiating curing of the wound.



Access FREE Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/446

Cold plasma is an innovative non-thermal technology used in food processing to kill contaminating bacteria and other microorganisms on poultry, meat, vegetables, and fruits. Cold plasma is an emerging technology having several potential uses in food packaging, as it is a highly effective way of decontaminating the surfaces of food packages and food products.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 1,441.4 Million CAGR (2020–2027) 15.3% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 9,206.05 Million Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2020–2027 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Pressure, application, industry vertical, region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Plasmatreat GmbH, Europlasma NV, Nordson Corporation, Apyx Medical Corporation, P2i Limited, Enercon Industries Corporation, Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd., Relyon Plasma GmbH, neoplas GmbH, and Henniker Plasma Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/446

MAJOR COMPANIES and Market Share Analysis

Leading players in the cold plasma market are equipped with enhanced production facilities and are involved in various R&D activities. A few leading players operating in the cold plasma market are:

Plasmatreat GmbH

Europlasma NV

Nordson Corporation

Apyx Medical Corporation

P2i Limited

Enercon Industries Corporation

Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd.

Relyon Plasma GmbH

neoplas GmbH

Henniker Plasma

In July 2020, Grifols, a leading producer of plasma-derived medicines, made an announcement about the signing of an agreement for acquisition of a Montreal-based plasma fractionation unit and two purification units of GC Pharma Group, as well as 11 plasma collection centers in the U.S. for USD 460.0 Million.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/446

Key Highlights of Report

In July 2020, Grifols, a leading producer of plasma-derived medicines, made an announcement about the signing of an agreement for acquisition of a Montreal-based plasma fractionation unit and two purification units of GC Pharma Group, as well as 11 plasma collection centers in the U.S. for USD 460.0 Million

The atmospheric cold plasma segment held the largest market share in 2019. Atmospheric cold plasma is used to kill microbes without damaging healthy human tissues. It is also beneficial in cancer treatment, due to its anti-tumor properties. Besides, cold atmospheric plasma is used to reduce biofilms, mites, allergens, smell in textiles/air, and hazardous molecules in a flow process.

The cold plasma technology is employed in various stages of agricultural food production, including seed treatment, for the improvement of germination rates and crop growth, which results in better crop yields and decreases harvest time.

Check Global Cold Plasma Market Research Report in Detail @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/cold-plasma-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global cold plasma market in terms of pressure, application, industry vertical, and region:

Pressure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Low Pressure Cold Plasma Atmospheric Cold Plasma

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Wound Healing Adhesion Etching Decontamination Finishing Printing Surface Treatment Coating Wastewater Treatment Blood Coagulation Others



Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) Polymer & Plastic Textile Food & Beverage Agriculture Electronics & Semiconductor Medical



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Cancer Imaging Systems Market By Imaging Systems, By Application, By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

Carrier Screening Market By Medical Conditions (Pulmonary, Hematological and Neurological Disorders, Others), By Technology (DNA Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Microarrays, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Reference Laboratories, Physician Offices and Clinics, Others) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Big Data in Healthcare Market By Component (Software, Services), By Deployment (On-Premises, Cloud), By Analytics Type (Predictive Analytics, Descriptive Analytics), By Application (Clinical Analytics, Financial Analytics), By End User (Hospitals and Clinics), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Wound Cleanser Products Market By Product Type (Wetting Agents, Antiseptics, Moisturizers, Others), By Form Type (Sprays, Solutions, Wipes, Foams, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Pharmacies and Clinics, Homecare Settings) and By Regions Forecasts to 2027

Electronic Skin Patches Market By Component, By Application, By End-Users, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Cold Plasma Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights