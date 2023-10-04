Industrial Air Compressor Market Revenue to Cross USD 29.8 billion by 2031, Expanding at a 4.6% CAGR Says, Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The industrial air compressor market reached US$ 19.9 billion in 2022. The market is likely to be valued at US$ 29.8 billion by 2031 and is expected to record a 6% CAGR from 2023 to 2031. The fusion of electric and diesel-powered compressors presents a unique opportunity. These hybrids offer operational flexibility, combining the benefits of electric efficiency with the portability and reliability of diesel, appealing to various industries.



Investigating alternative energy sources like solar or wind to power air compressors offers eco-friendly and cost-effective solutions. This aligns with the growing sustainability focus across industries. Tailored maintenance and service packages for air compressors can optimize their lifespan and reduce downtime. Providers who offer specialized maintenance solutions can meet this demand.

Exploring niche industries such as aerospace, pharmaceuticals, or food processing, which require specialized compressed air solutions, presents untapped markets. Offering complete air system solutions, including compressors, dryers, and filters as a package, can simplify procurement and maintenance for industrial clients.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Positive displacement air compressors dominate the industrial air compressor market due to their versatility and broad application range.

Max. Power dominance varies by industrial air compressor applications. In the market, 500 - 1000 kW and 1000 - 2000 kW often dominate, meeting diverse industry needs.

Oil-filled Lubrication dominates the industrial air compressor market, providing efficient performance and lubrication for various industrial applications.

Stationary industrial air compressors lead the market due to their high capacity, reliability, and suitability for continuous heavy-duty operations.

Market Trends for Industrial Air Compressors

Industrial air compressor market trends include advanced control systems that optimize performance, reduce energy consumption, and enhance reliability.

A shift toward oil-free compressors to meet stringent quality and contamination control requirements in industries like healthcare and food processing.

Growing emphasis on eco-friendly compressor manufacturing practices and the adoption of sustainable materials to reduce environmental impact.



Market for Industrial Air Compressors: Regional Outlook

North America showcases steady expansion, driven by the region's thriving manufacturing and construction sectors. Stringent environmental regulations stimulate demand for energy-efficient, eco-friendly compressors.

Europe, with its strong emphasis on sustainability, leads in adopting oil-free and eco-friendly compressor technologies. The region's growing awareness of energy conservation fuels the demand for advanced, efficient air compressors.

Asia Pacific stands at the forefront, propelled by rapid industrialization, particularly in emerging economies like China and India. The burgeoning automotive and manufacturing sectors foster significant market growth.



Global Industrial Air Compressor Market: Key Players



The industrial air compressor market is marked by a blend of established players and innovative startups, all vying for market share. Key differentiators include technological advancements, energy-efficiency innovations, and responsive customer service.

Leading companies continuously invest in research and development to stay at the forefront of industry trends and maintain a global presence. As sustainability becomes increasingly crucial, manufacturers that prioritize eco-friendly practices and offer reliable, eco-conscious products stand to gain a competitive edge.

Strategic collaborations and acquisitions are common strategies employed by key players to expand their product portfolios and global reach. A few leading market players operating in the global industrial air compressor market are:

ABAC International

AirPol

Ariel Corporation

Atlas Copco AB

BOGE Kompressoren

Gentilin Srl

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

J.P. Sauer & Sohn Maschinenbau GmbH

Kaeser Kompressoren Co., Ltd.

Mattei Compressors Inc.

Nardi Compressori Srl

Parise Compressori Srl

Planet-Air GmbH

Schneider Druckluft GmbH

Sullair LLC

Sumake

Taizhou Toplong Electrical & Mechanical Co. Ltd.



Product Portfolio

ABAC International offers a diverse product portfolio of industrial air compressors, featuring high-quality piston and screw compressors, air treatment solutions, and portable units. It caters to a wide range of industrial applications with a commitment to efficiency and reliability.

offers a diverse product portfolio of industrial air compressors, featuring high-quality piston and screw compressors, air treatment solutions, and portable units. It caters to a wide range of industrial applications with a commitment to efficiency and reliability. AirPol specializes in air pollution control systems and solutions, including dust collectors, scrubbers, and filtration systems. Their comprehensive product lineup ensures clean, safe air in industrial environments, meeting stringent environmental standards.

specializes in air pollution control systems and solutions, including dust collectors, scrubbers, and filtration systems. Their comprehensive product lineup ensures clean, safe air in industrial environments, meeting stringent environmental standards. Ariel Corporation delivers a robust portfolio of reciprocating natural gas compressors, designed for critical applications in the energy sector. Their cutting-edge compressors ensure efficient and reliable gas compression solutions for the global energy industry.

delivers a robust portfolio of reciprocating natural gas compressors, designed for critical applications in the energy sector. Their cutting-edge compressors ensure efficient and reliable gas compression solutions for the global energy industry. Atlas Copco AB provides a comprehensive product portfolio featuring cutting-edge industrial air compressors, from oil-free and oil-injected compressors to variable-speed drive and piston compressors. These are designed to meet a wide range of industrial needs with efficiency and reliability.

provides a comprehensive product portfolio featuring cutting-edge industrial air compressors, from oil-free and oil-injected compressors to variable-speed drive and piston compressors. These are designed to meet a wide range of industrial needs with efficiency and reliability. BOGE Kompressoren's product portfolio encompasses high-quality air compressors, including screw compressors, piston compressors, and compressed air accessories. Their solutions emphasize energy efficiency, durability, and precise engineering.



Global Industrial Air Compressor Market Segmentation



By Product Type

Positive Displacement Air Compressors

Centrifugal Air Compressors

By Max. Power

Up to 500 kW

500 - 1000 kW

1000 - 2000 kW

Above 2000 kW

By Lubrication

Oil-free

Oil-filled

By Form Factor

Portable

Stationary

By End-use Industry

Oil & Gas

Manufacturing

Healthcare / Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Energy & Utility

Consumer Goods

Metal & Mining

Transportation

Others (Automotive, etc.)



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

South America



