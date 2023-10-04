Protective Face Mask Market Size Hit USD 28 billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 14.3% - Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Protective face masks were worth US$ 8.3 billion in 2022, and the protective face mask market is expected to reach US$ 28.2 billion by 2031. Protective face mask market sales are expected to increase at a CAGR of 14.3% until 2031 .



A mask or respirator may provide better protection in some circumstances than in others, and it may also be more difficult to consistently use in other situations. Protective face masks have been a major driver of the global market during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In an effort to reduce transmission rates, face masks have become increasingly popular since respiratory droplets are a potential route of transmission.

Surgical masks and N95 respirators serve a vital role in the healthcare industry. Due to the ongoing need for healthcare products, these products remain in high demand. Due to globalization, mask-related products and information have spread rapidly, increasing awareness and access.

Face masks have been mandated or regulated in many countries around the world within workplaces, transport systems, and public spaces. The increased use and demand for masks have been attributed to these regulations. As an accessory, face masks have gained popularity in the fashion industry. Fashion-conscious individuals are now seeking personalized and stylish options for masks.

Technology could also be incorporated into masks as an option in the future. As part of their smart technology, masks might include features such as sensors to monitor air quality, built-in fans that keep the wearer comfortable, or smartphone connectivity for monitoring.

Key Findings of the Market Report

The rising number of surgeries and respiratory diseases is expected to boost demand for protective face masks in the market.

Increasing food industries, along with the need to protect food from harmful particles, are expected to drive demand for face masks.

E-commerce industry growth and cost-effective sales are predicted to increase demand for protective face masks.

Growing numbers of respiratory cases in China and India will fuel demand for protective face masks.

Global Protective Face Mask Market: Growth Drivers

Sustainable technologies are becoming popular and reusable mask solutions are becoming more popular. As consumers and businesses around the world become more conscious of the environment, they are turning to alternatives to single-use masks.

With the increasing number of infections and surgeries, the market demand for protective face masks is expected to increase. Improved government regulations and a greater awareness of masks' protective qualities will increase their demand.

In recent years, mask technology has advanced greatly, providing better filtration, greater comfort, and longer-lasting masks. As a result, premium and specialized masks have been introduced to the market. Face masks are essential for preventing the inhalation of harmful particles and gases during natural disasters such as wildfires and volcanic eruptions.

Increasing consumer awareness and the need for protective masks are expected to drive demand for these masks. Several places in the world have experienced a recovery in tourism, and face masks have become a necessity for travellers. The increase in the use of masks in airports and other transportation hubs has resulted in a rise in demand for masks suitable for travel.

Protective Face Mask Market: Regional Landscape

North America dominated the global protective face mask market. A protective face mask is the most commonly purchased product in the region. The growing customer base and the high number of respiratory cases are expected to fuel demand for these masks. As personal hygiene and health awareness become more prevalent, the demand for these masks is expected to increase.

The Asia Pacific region will dominate the market for protective face masks. Growing populations in developing countries such as China and India are expected to drive demand for these masks. Increasing awareness of environmental risks among consumers and government is expected to drive growth in the market for these masks.

Global Protective Face Mask Market: Key Players



Research and development activities are significant investments for the majority of companies, primarily for producing innovative products.

The primary strategies adopted by manufacturers of protective face masks are the expansion of product portfolios and mergers and acquisitions. Emerging or developing countries offer numerous opportunities to manufacturers and distributors of protective face masks to take advantage of untapped markets around the world.

Among the leading manufacturers of protective face masks are

3M

Cardinal Health

AlphaProTech

Prestige Ameritech

Honeywell International Inc.

KCWW, Makrite

DUPONT

Shanghai Dasheng Healthcare Products Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Moldex-Metric Inc.



Key Developments

In March 2023, PADM Medical Group of Companies applied for 510 (k) approval from the U.S. FDA to introduce the first plant-based surgical mask for use across healthcare and medical settings.

applied for 510 (k) approval from the U.S. FDA to introduce the first plant-based surgical mask for use across healthcare and medical settings. In December 2022, LG released a face mask that included an electronic component. LG Electronics introduced the LG Puricare Mask, an air purifier that can be worn on the head. Micrometer-sized particles can be removed by the mask's filter.

Global Protective Face Mask Market: Segmentation

By Type Surgical Mask ASTM1 ASTM2 ASTM3 Procedure Mask N95 Respirator Face Shield

By End-use Personal / Individual Industrial Healthcare Research Oil & Gas Others (Food & Agriculture Sector etc.)

By Distribution Channel Distributor Pharmacy Megastore E-commerce



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



