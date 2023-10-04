The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. Announces Exciting and Innovative Corporate Initiatives, Invoiced $7.5M from New Product Offerings

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ("Company") is thrilled to announce several exciting developments that will further enhance the Company's mission of promoting sustainability and environmental consciousness. These developments signify Management's commitment to positively impacting the planet and ensuring a better future for all.



Firstly, SGTM-VRM, LLC., a brand new wholly owned subsidiary of The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. , is set to become the exclusive Master licensee of VRM Biologik products in all the Americas and Caribbean Islands. The new wholly-owned subsidiary will house the key inventory of VRM Biologik's products and incorporate all sales and operations involving deploying VRM Biologik's intellectual property in the Americas. Additionally, SGTM-VRM will provide sales support to programs and projects implemented by VRM Biologik Group globally. This collaboration strengthens the Company's position as the region's leading provider of sustainable solutions.

Next, Management is proud to announce that they have invoiced approximately $7.5 million from their groundbreaking new product lines, HumiSoil® and Core Catalyst, to the Middle East. This significant milestone demonstrates the growing demand for environmentally friendly and sustainable products in the region. Management remains committed to expanding the products' global reach and positively impacting soil health and crop yield.

Finally, as part of Management's ongoing efforts to streamline operations and maximize efficiency, they have implemented a management restructuring. These changes include reducing costs, improving efficiencies, and appointing Josh Ganganna, the existing Director of Operations, to oversee operations. Concurrently, Brian Mier, SGTM's current Chief Operating Officer, has resigned. Brad Baker and Colleen McAleer, members of SGTM’s board of directors, have resigned as directors and transitioned positions, respectively, within the Company. In these roles, Mr. Baker and Mrs. McAleer will provide advisory services to management. VRM Biologik has also been invited to contribute a Director to the Board. Additionally, SGTM is excited to announce the appointment of a combined Advisory Panel comprising experienced professionals and talented individuals who will bring industry knowledge and youthful enthusiasm to preparing SGTM-VRM for implementing large-scale Food and Water Security programs worldwide.

These developments mark an important milestone in SGTM's journey towards sustainability and global impact. The Company remains confident that these strategic initiatives will enable it to continue making a positive difference in the world while delivering value to its stakeholders.

For media inquiries or further information, please get in touch with Tony Raynor, CEO/Chairman at Traynor@sgtmltd.com .

About The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. :

The Sustainable Green Team (OTCQX: SGTM) is a leading provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health and promote sustainable practices. With a focus on innovative products and strategic partnerships, SGTM is dedicated to creating a greener and more sustainable future for generations; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/ and SGTM's YouTube Channel .

About VRM Biologik :

VRM Biologik is a renowned biotech intellectual property development leader committed to revolutionizing various industries through innovative solutions. With a strong background in research and development, VRM Biologik aims to create sustainable and transformative products that address pressing global challenges – https://www.vrm.science/ .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products, and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of Management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. The Company cautions readers not to rely on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We are under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Tony Raynor

CEO & Chairman of the Board

Traynor@sgtmltd.com

407-886-8733





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/20dbcf68-2b9b-4caf-babc-63e341c321ae

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b7a5c96c-efeb-475b-adeb-46fc7a1b6e12