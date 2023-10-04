Global Waterproofing Systems Market to Reach Value of USD 112.74 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global waterproofing systems market is projected to reach a value of USD 112.74 Billion by 2032, according to recent analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to rising investments in the construction industry and the growing need for sustainability. Rising concerns regarding environmental awareness has resulted in increasing utilization of eco-friendly waterproofing membranes, which in turn, has been driving growth of the waterproofing systems market. The rising need to protect buildings against water infiltration, which can cause expensive and irreversible damage, is boosting demand for waterproofing systems. Adoption of integral waterproofing across commercial sectors has also been increasing as integral waterproofing does not require a separate schedule for waterproofing activity. Increasing investments by government of various countries into infrastructure development, which includes bridges, roads, dams, and urban infrastructure, is expected to drive growth of the waterproofing systems market to a significant extent. Furthermore, concerns related to water seepage damaging metal components and electrical circuits in buildings, as well as potential and health hazards due to damp walls etc., is also boosting demand for and application of waterproofing systems.

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 51.35 Billion CAGR (2020–2027) 6.5% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 112.74 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2020–2027 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR is from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Application, end-use, type, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled BASF SE, Fosroc, SIKA AG, Soprema Inc., GCP Applied Technologies, Mapei S.p.A., Carlisle Construction Materials LLC, Tremco, Pidilite Industries, and Bostik Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Major Companies and Market Share Analysis

The global waterproofing systems market is moderately fragmented, with a large number of small- and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share. These manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are involved in various research and development activities. Some prominent players operating in the waterproofing systems market are:

BASF SE

Fosroc

SIKA AG

Soprema Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies

Mapei S.p.A.

Carlisle Construction Materials LLC

Tremco

Pidilite Industries

Bostik

Strategic Development

In June 2020, SIKA AG announced that it had acquired Modern Waterproofing Group, which is a well-established, Egypt-based manufacturer of roofing and waterproofing systems. The acquired business generates annual sales revenue of CHF 26 million, and this acquisition is expected to open up major growth opportunities for SIKA AG in the construction market in Egypt

Key Highlights of Report



In January 2020, BASF SE launched an advanced waterproofing membrane in Asia called MasterSeal 730 UVS. Under the company's Master Builders Solutions brand, the company launched a new waterproofing membrane to extend the flexible waterproofing range.

The building structures segment accounted for largest market share of 39.5% in 2019. Increasing need to protect building structures against water infiltration has been resulting in increased utilization of waterproofing systems.

The commercial segment revenue is expected to expand at a rapid CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. Easy installation, low maintenance, and cost-effectiveness of waterproofing systems are factors contributing to increasing adoption of these systems in the commercial sector.

The waterproofing membranes segment accounted for significantly high revenue share in the waterproofing systems market in 2019. The greater range of flexibility and affordability offered by waterproofing membranes is a factor driving high demand for these products in the global waterproofing systems market.

Revenue from the market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate during the forecast period. Increasing purchasing power and continuous improvements in social living conditions of consumer has resulted in increasing demand for waterproofing systems for protection of commercial and residential buildings and structures in countries in the region.

Emergen Research has segmented the global waterproofing systems market on the basis of application, end-use, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Roofing & walls Waste & water management Building Structures Roadways Others



End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Commercial Residential Industrial infrastructure development



Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) Waterproofing chemicals Waterproofing membranes Integral systems



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



