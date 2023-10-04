Electronic Lab Notebook Market Surges at a 7.6% CAGR | Increasing Demand for Better Data Management in Several Business Vertical

New York, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electronic Lab Notebook Market size is projected to surpass around USD 1,164.7 million by 2032, and it is poised to reach a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2032. The global electronic lab notebook market size accounted for USD 570.2 million in 2022.

Electronic lab notebook delivers the customer a way and way to store and process the data. It may enter observations, protocols, as well as notes using computers. Electronic lab notebooks can offer several advantages, such as supporting auditing, providing data security, as well as assisting good data management practices. It is frequently maintained to be a legal document as well as can be utilized in a court of law as evidence.

Key Takeaway:

By Product, the cross-disciplinary segment has generated a revenue share of 53.8% in 2022.

has generated a revenue in 2022. By License, the proprietary segment held a prominent share of the global electronic lab notebook market revenue share from 2023 to 2032.

held a prominent share of the global electronic lab notebook market revenue share from 2023 to 2032. By Delivery Mode, in 2022, the cloud-based segment has accounted for the highest revenue share of 62% 2022.

has accounted for the highest revenue 2022. By End-User, the pharmaceutical segment has dominated the market with a revenue share.

has dominated the market with a revenue share. In 2022, North America dominated the market with the highest revenue share of 35% .

dominated the market with the highest revenue . Asia-Pacific held a significant revenue share of 24.9% in 2022.

A computer program created to replace paper lab notebooks is an electronic lab notebook. Typically, technicians, scientists, and engineers utilize lab notebooks. Electronic lab notebooks provide the user and organizations with a number of advantages. In its most basic version, which repeats a border like a page in a paper lab notebook, it is also known as a software tool.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Electronic Lab Notebook Market

There are several factors that can affect the growth of the electronic lab notebook market. Some of these factors include:

Increasing R&D Activities: The increase in R&D activities in the life science sector, the enhanced usage of automation in labs, the development of laboratory informatics solutions, and the rising pressure to adhere to regulatory frameworks are the major factors that drive market growth.

The increase in R&D activities in the life science sector, the enhanced usage of automation in labs, the development of laboratory informatics solutions, and the rising pressure to adhere to regulatory frameworks are the major factors that drive market growth. Rising Regulatory Pressure: The rising regulatory pressure to maintain data integrity, security, and validity propels market growth.

The rising regulatory pressure to maintain data integrity, security, and validity propels market growth. Growing Demand for Improvement of Laboratory Productivity: Growing demand for laboratory productivity and cost efficiency fuels the market growth.

Growing demand for laboratory productivity and cost efficiency fuels the market growth. Increase in Need for Better Data Management: The increase in the need for better data management in several business verticals is anticipated to drive market growth.

Top Trends in the Global Electronic Lab Notebook Market

For many market participants, good laboratory practices in the life sciences and pharmaceutical sectors are the trend. This market is moving increasingly towards lab usage owing to digitalization across many businesses and sectors. Custom software development is a key business trend that caters to specific needs. AI and machine learning capabilities are incorporated into electronic lab notebooks to automate data analysis, recommend experimental techniques, as well as offer insights.

Market Growth

The huge research in ICT for the scientific community has increased the demand for electronic lab notebooks, driving market growth. Improvement of quality, optical effectiveness, and virtual and electronic laboratories fuel the market growth. Expanding usage of automation in labs drives market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America held a commanding 35% revenue share in the electronic lab notebook market throughout the projected period. Due to the highly developed infrastructure in North America, the rules that enable the deployment of Electronic Lab Notebooks in laboratories are another reason fostering this region's growth. due to the infrastructure's state-of-the-art technical capabilities.

During the projection period, it is predicted that the Asia-Pacific will account for the second-largest revenue share of the market. Access to highly skilled professionals at reasonable prices is one of the main drivers of growth. The Ministry of Health and Welfare of Japan has unveiled efforts to improve the current healthcare system.

Competitive Landscape

Companies created technologically sophisticated platforms, including cloud-based electronic lab notebooks and advanced products with better usability, to obtain an advantage over competitors. With the usage of technology, consumers are also focused on reducing the cost of electronic lab notebooks and consumer satisfaction to captivate a rising consumer base. The Key players consistently take part in strategic efforts such as the introduction of novel products, mergers & acquisitions, technical breakthroughs, and partnerships. Some of the major market players include

Bruker Corporation

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Accelrys, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Waters Corporation

Core Informatics, LLC

Abbott

Danaher Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

LabWare

Other Key Players

Scope of Report

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2022) USD 1,164.7 million Market Size (2032) USD 570.2 million CAGR (from 2023 to 2032) 7.6% North America Revenue Share 35% Europe Revenue Share 24.9% Historic Period 2016 to 2022 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2032

Market Drivers

The major factors driving the market growth include rising R&D activities in the life science industry, the increasing usage of automation in laboratories, and the technological advancements in lab informatics increasing the demand to comply with regulatory frameworks. Increasing digitalization, particularly in emerging countries such as China and India, is another factor that propels market growth. The key factor fueling the market growth is the increasing pressure to adhere to regulatory frameworks. Healthcare procedures are now repeatable and reproducible because of the growing approval of robotics and procedure automation.

Market Restraints

The severe regulations of various nations require programmers of electronic lab notebook software to modify their creations, which limits market expansion. The gadgets' high pricing will impede the expansion of the market. The high costs associated with R&D operations will further impede market expansion. Additionally, the expansion of the entire industry is constrained by the number of suppliers of electronic lab notebooks and the expense of maintaining these equipment.

Market Opportunities

The approval of electronic lab notebooks is increasing rapidly in emerging countries as R&D development activities rise. Approval of Electronic lab notebook in university has been slow even though Electronic lab notebook is an efficient internal and external partnership tool for the individual research team. Opportunities exist for Electronic lab notebook competitors to enter and enhance their presence in the market expansion.

Report Segmentation of the Electronic Lab Notebook Market

Product Insight

With a revenue share of 53.8% in 2022, the cross-disciplinary category led the electronic lab notebook market. Due to the fact that they can accommodate a wide range of scientific requirements, are simple to use, and are available to many disciplines, flexible generic electronic lab notebooks are preferred by R&D laboratories over specialist ELNs in research that do not strictly adhere to classification. The segment's expansion is being driven by the growing usage of interdisciplinary electronic laboratory notebooks.

License Insight

In 2022, the proprietary sector accounted for the largest market revenue share. because the support is more responsive, the security and dependability are greater, new goods and updates are often available, and the usability is higher. In comparison to open source, it is also safer. The vendor of the program keeps track of the source code, which contains a list of certain essential characteristics.

Delivery Insight

In 2022, the cloud-based category held a 62% market revenue share majority. Low labor costs, increased storage, accessibility to medical data, and a better-organized ecosystem are some of these. Because of the benefits, CROs are using cloud-based electronic lab notebook software more frequently.

End-User Insight

In 2022, the pharmaceutical segment held the highest market revenue share in the global electronic lab notebook market. The companies prefer the software to use mainly to save the data securely. For pharmaceutical companies, the monitoring stress is increased to keep validity, security, and data integrity.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Cross-disciplinary

Specific

By License

Proprietary

Open

By Delivery Mode

On-Premise

Cloud-based

By End-User

Lifesciences

Food and Beverages & Agriculture Industries

CRO's

Academic Research

Pharmaceutical

Other End-Users

By Geography

North America The US Canada Mexico

Western Europe Germany France The UK Spain Italy Portugal Ireland Austria Switzerland Benelux Nordic Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe Russia Poland The Czech Republic Greece Rest of Eastern Europe

APAC China Japan South Korea India Australia & New Zealand Indonesia Malaysia Philippines Singapore Thailand Vietnam Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Colombia Chile Argentina Costa Rica Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa Algeria Egypt Israel Kuwait Nigeria Saudi Arabia South Africa Turkey United Arab Emirates Rest of MEA



Recent Development of the Electronic Lab Notebook Market

AgiLab, a provider of an integrated laboratory numeral stage, joined the Tetra Partner Network in September 2022 after consulting with TetraScience, the provider of the Scientific Data Cloud. This conclusion enables Tetra Science's biopharmaceutical clients to accelerate R&D effectiveness and maximize quality control procedures.

