Global Native Starch Market Report 2023: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts, 2017, 2022, & 2023-2028

The global native starch market size reached 89.9 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, the market is set to reach 100.6 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 1.8% during 2023-2028

North America was the largest market for native starch. Some of the factors driving the North America native starch market included the rapid expansion of the food processing industry, the escalating demand for processed food products due to shifting consumer dietary patterns, augmenting demand for gluten-free and allergen-free food products, the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging materials, continual technological advancements in the extraction and processing of starch from various sources.

The Market Thrives as Convenience Foods Gain Popularity Among Consumers

The native starch market is on a growth trajectory, driven by the surging demand for convenience foods. Factors such as increasingly busy lifestyles, rising participation in the workforce, and changing consumer preferences for quick and easy meal options have spurred the need for native starch.

Native starch plays a vital role in numerous convenience food products, serving as a functional ingredient known for its thickening, stabilizing, and texturizing properties. Its incorporation enhances the taste, texture, and shelf life of convenience foods, making them more enticing to consumers. Consequently, the food and beverage sector witnesses a continuous uptick in the demand for native starch and its derivatives.

Growing Consciousness of Clean Label and Natural Ingredients Fuels Market Expansion

A burgeoning awareness among consumers about clean label and natural ingredients in processed and packaged foods is propelling the global native starch market. With individuals becoming increasingly discerning about the components in their food and beverages, manufacturers are opting for native starch as an additive.

Native starch, sourced naturally from plants, is viewed as a clean label ingredient because it undergoes no chemical modifications. This makes it a favored choice for health-conscious consumers seeking wholesome alternatives to synthetic and modified starches. The clean label trend extends to the personal care industry, where native starch finds application in organic and natural skincare, haircare, and cosmetic formulations.

In-Depth Competitive Analysis and Company Profiles

This comprehensive report includes a thorough competitive analysis, covering aspects like market structure, key player market share, player positioning, top-performing strategies, competitive dashboard, and company evaluation quadrant. Detailed profiles of major companies are also provided. The market structure is characterized by fragmentation, with the industry's top ten players leading the way.

Entering the native starch industry presents a challenge due to moderate market growth, substantial capital requirements, and the need to establish economies of scale for profitability. As such, the volume of new entrants remains low in this competitive landscape.

Native Starch Market Trends:



The global market is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of the food processing industry, particularly in emerging economies. This can be attributed to the escalating demand for processed food products due to shifting consumer dietary patterns. In line with this, the augmenting demand for gluten-free and allergen-free food products due to the increasing prevalence of food allergies and intolerances among the masses is providing an impetus to the market.

Moreover, the growing adoption of native starch in various non-food applications such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, paper and pulp, and textiles is creating a positive outlook for the market. Also, the rising demand for eco-friendly packaging materials such as biodegradable and compostable starch-based films and coatings due to the increasing awareness of environmental sustainability is fueling the market growth.

In addition to this, continual technological advancements in the extraction and processing of starch from various sources, such as corn, potato, wheat, and cassava, resulting in improved yield and quality of native starch is creating lucrative growth opportunities in the market.

The growing awareness of health and environmental benefits of plant-based diets, such as veganism and vegetarianism among the masses is leading to increasing preference for plant-based ingredients in food products, thereby propelling the market.

Apart from this, extensive research and development (R&D) activities focusing on new uses, functionalities, and commercialization of native starch is contributing to the market. Some of the other factors contributing to the market include rapid urbanization, easy product availability across online and offline organized retail channels, and inflating disposable income levels.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 146 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value in 2022 89.9 Million Tons Forecasted Market Value by 2028 100.6 Million Tons Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.9% Regions Covered Global

End Use Insights:

Sweeteners accounted for the largest market share due to the rising usage of native starch sweeteners, such as tapioca syrup and rice syrup as a healthier alternative to traditional sweeteners, such as high-fructose corn syrup and table sugar. Besides this, the rising demand for gluten-free products among the masses is positively influencing the market growth.

Sweeteners

Ethanol

Food Industry

Paper Industry

Others

Feedstock Insights:

Corn accounted for the largest market share on account of the rising demand for native starch in various commercial institutions, hotels, restaurants, beverage companies, etc.

Corn

Wheat

Cassava

