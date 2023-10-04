Cayce Medical Spa Unveils Cutting-Edge Astanza Trinity Laser Technology for Enhanced Tattoo Removal in Columbia, MO

COLUMBIA, Miss., Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayce Medical Spa, a renowned med spa in Columbia, Missouri has introduced a significant advancement in their aesthetic services. With the Astanza Trinity, state-of-the-art laser system, Cayce Medical Spa promises to revolutionize laser tattoo removal with faster and more efficient results.



The Trinity system is designed to safely eliminate tattoos across all skin types. Unlike conventional single-wavelength laser systems, the Trinity harnesses the power of three distinct wavelengths (1064 nm, 532 nm, and 694 nm) to target various ink colors. This revolutionary approach ensures the precise and effective removal of an extensive range of colorful tattoos.

"Opting for tattoo removal is a major decision, and we prioritize our clients' comfort throughout the entire journey,” says Dr. Kimberly Cayce, owner of Cayce Medical Spa. “It brings us immense delight to introduce the Astanza Trinity laser system as the ultimate solution for tattoo removal."

Cayce Medical Spa has long been dedicated to delivering safe and effective treatments for advanced aesthetic services, and the incorporation of the Astanza Trinity reinforces this steadfast commitment. Their medical-grade laser technology will soon be accessible for Columbia, MO, and surrounding areas, with excited feedback already pouring in from interested clients.

Jenae Hibbard, Astanza Inside Sales and Account Manager, shared her enthusiasm, stating, "Witnessing our clients embrace the latest advancements in laser tattoo removal technology is thrilling. The Astanza Trinity is a transformative innovation within the industry, and we can’t wait to see Cayce Medical Spa deliver even more exceptional outcomes for their valued clients."

About Cayce Medical Spa

Cayce Medical Spa provides the highest quality aesthetic services for Columbia, Lake of the Ozarks, Kirksville, and neighboring cities. They believe that self-care is an essential part of a healthy, happy lifestyle, and are committed to helping clients achieve their wellness goals. From advanced skincare treatments like chemical peels and microneedling, to body contouring and laser tattoo removal, they offer a comprehensive range of services to help you look and feel your best.

To schedule a free consultation, call Cayce Medical Spa today at (573) 234-6930 or visit their website at www.caycemedspa.com. Follow them on Instagram and Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news and promotions. Cayce Medical Spa is located at 2001 Corona Road Suite 201, Columbia, MO 65203.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza Laser is the provider of FDA-cleared, medical-grade laser devices for tattoo removal, hair removal, and other aesthetic laser procedures. Our powerful product line comprises the Trinity, Duality, EternityTSR, MeDioStar®, PicoStar®, DermaBlate®, and QuadroStarProYELLOW laser machines. Astanza offers an unbeatable support system through The Astanza Experience, which consists of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Clinical Support. This all-encompassing system guides laser businesses every step of the way, providing a complete range of training, service, marketing, and business support. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work™ and ranked #49 on Fortune’s 2023 Best Places to Work in TexasTM and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health CareTM.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with clients practicing throughout North America and Europe. Learn more about Astanza by visiting the website or calling (800) 364 - 9010. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.