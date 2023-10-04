Global Border Security Systems Strategic Report 2023: Growing Geopolitical Conflicts and Territorial Disputes Enhance Investments

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Border Security Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Border Security System Market to Reach $70.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Border Security System estimated at US$45.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$70.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The global market for Border Security Systems, which includes categories like Ground, Aerial, Underwater, Unmanned Vehicles, Camera, Radar, Laser, Biometric Systems, and Other Systems, has been analyzed comprehensively.

Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.3% CAGR and reach US$38.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Aerial segment is estimated at 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



This analysis covers annual sales data from 2022 to 2030 across various geographic regions, including the USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. It also provides historical sales data from 2015 to 2021. Additionally, a 15-year perspective from 2015, 2023, and 2030 offers a detailed breakdown of value sales percentages within these regions.



The Border Security System market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

In addition, understanding the strategies of industry stalwarts such as BAE Systems Plc, Canon Inc., and others become simpler with this report.



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Border Security Systems: Protecting Borders against Illegal Movement of People, Weapons, Drugs & Contraband

Ground-based Border Security Systems Segment Leads the Global Market

Unmanned Vehicles Leads the Global Market, Biometrics Spearheads Future Growth

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Regions to Witness High Growth in the Global Border Security Systems Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Border Security Systems - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Geopolitical Conflicts and Territorial Disputes Enhance Investments into Border Security Systems

Continued Threat of Terrorism Drives the Focus on Surveillance as Counterterrorism Response: Global Number of Fatalities (in '000) Due to Terrorist Attacks: 2007-2017

Consistent Rise in Defense Budget Allocations in Developed and Developing Economies Spurs Spending on Border Security Measures

Increased Defense Spending Bodes Well for Border Security Market: Military Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2018

Projected Defense Budget in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$ Billion for 2018

Radar Systems: An Important Technology for Securing International Borders

Biometric Systems: Poised for High Adoption in Border Control Security

Global Biometrics Market: Breakdown (in %) by Application for 2019

Facial Recognition Technology Gains Prominence in Immigration Control

Rising Prominence of Iris Biometrics Travel & Immigration Control

Automated Border Control Systems (eGates) for Faster Processing at Border Checkpoints

Proportion of Airports Worldwide Implementing e-Gates in Comparison to Other Security Self-Service Applications for the Years 2012 & 2018

Thermal Cameras: An Important System for Securing Borders

Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) Set to Transform Border Security

Healthy Military Spending Worldwide Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Drone Technologies in Border Security Applications

Increasing Use of Drones in the Battlefield Pushes Up the Need for Counter-Drone Systems: Global Market for Military Drones (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Autonomous Border Security Systems Increasingly Find Favor among Border Agencies

Staff Shortage Gives Rise to Need for Automated and Autonomous Border Security Systems: Number of Border Patrol Agents in the US for the Years 2010-2018

Introduction of Innovative Solutions Drives Market Growth

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 50 Featured)

Canon, Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

BAE Systems PLC

Collins Aerospace

Cobham PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Leonardo SpA

Airbus Group SE

Liteye Systems, Inc.

Echodyne Corp.

Cias Elettronica Srl

HENSOLDT AG

Global Innovations

Gigglesoft Corporation

