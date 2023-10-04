Mango Puree Market is estimated to be US$ 201.06 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period-BY PMI

Covina, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mango puree is a thick and smooth mixture made from ripe mangoes. It is created by blending or processing peeled and pitted mangoes until they reach a creamy consistency, without any added sugars or preservatives. Mango puree is known for its sweet, tropical flavor and vibrant orange-yellow color.

Busy lifestyles and the demand for ready-to-eat and convenient food products are driving the use of mango puree as an ingredient in various processed foods and beverages. Companies are developing new mango-based products, including exotic fruit blends, mango-flavored dairy alternatives, and frozen desserts, further driving demand for Mango Puree Market .

Key Highlights –

In March 2022, the largest quantities of mango puree are used by a variety of German fruit juice and smoothie companies. Mango is a highly common flavoring for exotic fruit drinks, and many newly released products now contain mango puree as an ingredient. Mango puree is used extensively by the smoothie sector in Germany, which has the second-highest number of smoothie customers in Europe.

Analyst View –

Ethical and sustainable sourcing practices are increasingly important to consumers. Transparent supply chains and responsible sourcing of mangoes for puree production can enhance the market's appeal. Packaging innovations, such as single-serve pouches and eco-friendly packaging materials, are contributing to the convenience and appeal of mango puree products.

Attributes Details Mango Puree Market Value (2022) US$ 1.6Bn Mango Puree Market Projected Value (2032) US$ 3.7Bn Mango Puree Market CAGR (2022 – 2032) 8.3%

Segmentation:

By nature- the organic mango puree segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to easy availability of this product across the globe.

the organic mango puree segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to easy availability of this product across the globe. By packaging- the pouch segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to their flexibility and ability to keep the product fresh and best to store liquid and semi-liquid products.

the pouch segment accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to their flexibility and ability to keep the product fresh and best to store liquid and semi-liquid products. By distribution channel- the retail stores segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to ease in the availability and verity in packaging Quantity.

the retail stores segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018 due to ease in the availability and verity in packaging Quantity. By region-Asia Pacific is dominating the market and expected to register major revenue in the upcoming years, followed by other regions.

Region Analysis:

Asia Pacific mango puree market accounted for major revenue share in the global mango puree market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to high production of mango in the countries of the region, along with presence of large number of key players especially in India, Thailand, and Pakistan in this region. The market in North America is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2019.

Competitive Analysis:

The prominent player operating in the global mango puree market includes,

Dohler GmbH

AGRANA Group-Services GmbH

7D Food International, Inc.

Varadaraja Foods Private Limited

Superior Foods, Inc.

Tree Top Inc.

Galla Foods Ltd.

Mother India Farms.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the scope of the Mango Puree market research report? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?

