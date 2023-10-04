Global Softgel Manufacturing Equipment Market Size Is Surpassing USD 600 Million by 2030, Growing at Projected 10.9% CAGR

Newark, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market was estimated at around 250 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of nearly 10.9% during 2022-2030. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 600 million by 2030.



The best formulation for poorly soluble medications has been shown to be softgel capsules, which also lengthen the time that most drug molecules are absorbed. Softgel capsules are now more widely used due to their advantages over tablets and other oral forms. Its widespread adoption is influenced by its ease of ingesting, flavour masking, better absorption, non-reactivity, aesthetically pleasing nature, and longer shelf life.



Compared to traditional oral solid dosage forms, softgel capsules have a number of advantages, and their popularity as a dosage form is growing for a variety of reasons, including consumer preference. The taste and odour of medications were covered up by the development of softgel capsule dosage forms. When taken with water, softgel capsules are easier to swallow than tablets since they are made of self-lubricating soft gelatin.



Growth Factors



Pullulan, starch, and HPMC capsules are among the vegetarian softgel capsules made by a variety of companies. Increased product personalization in the healthcare, beauty, and nutraceutical industries may result from this, providing lucrative business opportunities for those who make softgel capsules. However, some companies still limit their product selection to hard and soft gelatin capsules. These companies can anticipate significant incremental growth opportunities if they expand their product line to include softgel capsules, vegetarian capsules, and other capsules produced from plant-based gelatin. As the market for softgel products is still developing, businesses are continuing to invest in technologies that offer substitutes for conventional drug delivery systems. Examples include stamping the softgel ribbon with any pertinent logos or graphics prior to encapsulation.



Labeling products prior to encapsulation has several benefits, including the opportunity to differentiate products through branding, a quicker manufacturing process, and a lesser danger of counterfeiting due to the label's uniform positioning upon each capsule. The procedure also guarantees a higher standard of quality control because it makes it easier to spot fraudulent goods. As a result, the market entry of new technologies, such as the 3D printing of softgel capsules, will be a game-changer and will further present the worldwide market with profitable chances for expansion.



Segmental Overview



Based on Type segmentation, the soft capsule encapsulation machines segment is estimated to hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Based on application segmentation, the pharmaceuticals segment is the leading revenue-generating category during the forecast period. The market for Korean softgel capsules is growing quickly as a result of the widespread usage of new production technology. Softgel manufacturing advancements such the utilisation of hydroxypropyl methylcellulose (HPMC), potato starch, pullulan, and pectin are anticipated to aid in the industry's future growth. Due to improvements in supplements' stability, absorption rate, high bioavailability, solubility, and dissolving rate while lowering health concerns, the need for softgel capsules is projected to rise. As a result of the efforts of numerous Korean businesses engaged in research and development to create novel empty supplements that are both more adaptable and more convenient for use in the nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, and cosmeceutical industries, the softgel capsules market is predicted to grow at a rapid rate.



Regional Overview



During the projected period, China is anticipated to display a CAGR of about 7.7% in the worldwide softgel capsules market. China dominates the global market for softgel capsules with a market share of roughly 7.9% and a significant presence of contract manufacturing companies. The generation known as Gen Z in the nation has driven the market for supplements and nutraceuticals, which blend conventional and herbal Chinese formulations, due to rising awareness of health and personal care issues. As a result, the expansion of China's softgel capsule market as a whole has been further accelerated. Because there are so many producers of softgel capsule goods, the U.S. currently has a market share of approximately 88.4% in North America. This market share is likely to increase throughout the forecast period. The expansion of the country's major players' product portfolios through increased R&D efforts would also help the U.S. market for softgel capsules flourish.



Report Scope



Base Year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2030 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Million Vape Catridge Market CAGR 10.9% Segments Covered By Product

By Application

List of the prominent players in the Global Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market:



• Changsung

• SKY

• Technophar

• Pharmagel

• GIC Engineering

• Sankyo

• Kamata

• Bochang

• Tooltronics

• Long March Tianmin



The global Softgel Manufacturing Equipment market is segmented as follows:



By Type



• Soft capsule encapsulation machines

• Soft capsule drying systems and

• Other auxiliary devices



By Application



• Pharmaceuticals

• Health supplements and

• Others



By Region/Geography



• North America



o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico



• Europe



o France

o The UK

o Spain

o Germany

o Italy

o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China

o Japan

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific



• The Middle East & Africa



o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa

o Egypt

o Kuwait

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa



• Latin America



o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of Latin America



