Automotive Display Market to Cross USD 28.54 Billion by 2030 Driven by Growth in Electric Commercial Vehicles and Consumer Demand for Infotainment | By SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Display Market reached a valuation of USD 15.76 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 28.54 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030, as stated in the SNS Insider report.

Market Overview

An automotive display, in the context of modern vehicles, refers to the visual interface or screen used to convey information and provide user interaction within the car's interior. These displays have become increasingly prominent and sophisticated over the years, evolving from simple analog gauges to high-tech digital screens that serve various functions. Modern vehicles are equipped with infotainment systems that include touchscreen displays at the center of the dashboard. These displays offer a wide range of functionalities, including GPS navigation, music and media playback, smartphone integration, and access to various vehicle settings.

Market Analysis

The integration of advanced driver assistance systems, such as adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking, has increased the demand for larger and more sophisticated displays in vehicles. These displays are crucial for conveying vital information to drivers and enhancing safety. The proliferation of electric vehicles (EVs) and autonomous vehicles has created a need for more advanced and interactive displays. Electric vehicles often feature larger infotainment screens to provide real-time data on battery status and range. Autonomous vehicles require robust displays to convey information about the vehicle's actions and to keep passengers engaged. Ongoing advancements in display technology, such as OLED (Organic Light-Emitting Diode) and MicroLED displays, offer benefits like thinner and lighter screens, better contrast ratios, and improved energy efficiency. These technological improvements are making it more attractive for automakers to incorporate advanced displays into their vehicles. All these factors to foster automotive display market growth.

Automotive Display Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 15.76 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 28.54 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.95% over 2023-2030 Key Segments by Display Size (<5>10”)



by Display Technology (LCD, TFT-LCD, OLED)



by Application (Centre stack, Digital instrument cluster, Head-up display, Rear entertainment) Key Market Players Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Continental AG (Germany), LG Display Co. Ltd (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Magneti Marelli S.p.A (Italy), Delphi Technologies (UK), Visteon Corporation (US), 3M Company (US), Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd (Japan), Qualcomm Technologies Inc (US) and other players 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Key Takeaway from Automotive Display Market Study

The digital instrument cluster segment is another vital component of the market, playing a pivotal role in enhancing driver information and safety. Digital clusters contribute to the modern and futuristic look of the vehicle interior. They can display high-quality graphics and animations, adding to the overall appeal of the vehicle.

OLED displays are set to dominate the automotive display market due to their exceptional visual quality, flexible design options, energy efficiency, longevity, and customization capabilities. As car manufacturers continue to prioritize innovation and user experience, OLEDs are likely to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of automotive interiors.

Recent Developments

Via and Antolin, two prominent players in the automotive industry, have recently joined forces to collaborate on cutting-edge automotive display solutions. This strategic partnership represents a significant step forward in the pursuit of enhancing the in-car user experience, safety, and overall functionality of modern vehicles.

Ferrari, the iconic Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, has recently joined forces with Samsung, a global leader in consumer electronics, to collaborate on the development of cutting-edge in-car displays. This partnership aims to bring innovative and high-performance display technology to the interiors of Ferrari's high-end vehicles.

Market Dynamics Analysis

The automotive display market is currently experiencing a dynamic landscape driven by several key factors, with drivers and challenges shaping its trajectory. On the driver's side, the increasing consumer demand for advanced infotainment systems, enhanced safety features, and seamless connectivity is propelling the market's growth. Moreover, the rise in electric vehicles (EVs) has spurred the need for innovative displays to accommodate unique user interfaces and battery management systems. Additionally, the trend towards autonomous vehicles is pushing the demand for larger, more sophisticated displays that can provide real-time information and facilitate interaction with the vehicle's autonomous functions. However, this growth is not without its restraints and challenges. One significant restraint is the cost associated with high-quality automotive displays, which can limit market penetration, particularly in price-sensitive segments. Furthermore, the automotive industry is grappling with a global semiconductor shortage, affecting the production of key display components, thereby posing a significant threat to the industry's supply chain.

Key Regional Developments

In North America, there is a strong demand for larger, high-resolution displays in vehicles, driven by consumer preferences for infotainment and connectivity features. Touchscreen interfaces and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) are also highly sought after. Europe's focus on reducing carbon emissions has led to increased adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles. As a result, automotive displays play a significant role in providing energy efficiency data and optimizing driving patterns. Asia-Pacific is home to several emerging markets where the demand for affordable vehicles with basic infotainment displays is high. Local manufacturers often dominate this segment.

Impact of Recession

The ongoing recession has had several notable impacts on the automotive display market, including reduced consumer spending, shifts in consumer preferences, disruptions in the supply chain, and potential delays in technological advancements. However, government policies and changing consumer needs can also influence the market, creating both challenges and opportunities for the industry players. Adaptability and a focus on cost-effective solutions may be key strategies for automotive display manufacturers during these challenging economic times.

