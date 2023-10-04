Lupus Nephritis Drug Pipeline Research Report 2023: Comprehensive Insights about 20+ Companies and 25+ Pipeline Drugs

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lupus Nephritis - Pipeline Insight, 2023" clinical trials has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This "Lupus Nephritis - Pipeline Insight, 2023" report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Lupus Nephritis pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.



The assessment part of the report embraces, in depth Lupus Nephritis commercial assessment and clinical assessment of the pipeline products under development. In the report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Lupus Nephritis collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.



The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Lupus Nephritis R&D. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve Lupus Nephritis.



Lupus Nephritis Emerging Drugs Chapters



This segment of the Lupus Nephritis report encloses its detailed analysis of various drugs in different stages of clinical development, including phase II, I, preclinical and Discovery. It also helps to understand clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, and the latest news and press releases.



Lupus Nephritis Emerging Drugs

Obinutuzumab: Roche



Gazyva (Obinutuzumab) is an engineered monoclonal antibody designed to attach to CD20, a protein found only on certain types of B-cells. It is thought to work by attacking targeted cells both directly and together with the body's immune system. Gazyva is part of a collaboration between Genentech and Biogen.

Combination studies investigating Gazyva with other approved or investigational medicines, including cancer immunotherapies and small molecule inhibitors, are underway across a range of blood cancers. In September 2019, Roche announced that the US FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to Gazyva (Obinutuzumab) for adults with lupus nephritis. Currently, Obinutuzumab is in the Phase III clinical stage of its development for the treatment of lupus nephritis.



Daxdilimab: Horizon Therapeutics



Daxdilimab is an anti-ILT7 human monoclonal antibody that depletes certain dendritic cells. Depleting these cells may interrupt the cycle of inflammation that causes tissue damage in a variety of autoimmune conditions. Horizon is also investigating daxdilimab in alopecia areata, discoid lupus erythematosus, systemic lupus erythematosus and plans to investigate it in dermatomyositis or anti-synthetase inflammatory myositis. Currently, the drug is in the Phase II clinical stage of its development for the treatment of lupus nephritis.



Itolizumab: Equillium



Itolizumab is a clinical-stage, first-in-class anti-CD6 monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the CD6-ALCAM pathway. This pathway plays a central role in modulating the activity and trafficking of T cells that drive several immuno-inflammatory diseases. This unique molecule holds the potential for multiple high-value indications.

As an innovation-led organization committed to bringing novel therapeutics to the market to address unmet patient needs across the world, Biocon out-licensed Itolizumab to U.S.-based biotechnology company Equillium in 2017 for them to develop this molecule for the treatment of severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. Equillium is currently developing the drug in the Phase I clinical stage of its development for the treatment of lupus nephritis.



