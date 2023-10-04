Adaptogens Market to Hit USD 18.38 Billion by 2030 Owing to Rising Health Consciousness Coupled with Emerging Natural and Sustainable Trends | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on data from the SNS Insider report, The Adaptogens Market achieved a valuation of USD 10.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to attain USD 18.38 billion by 2030, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030.

Market Overview

In today's fast-paced world, stress has become an almost constant companion. Our bodies and minds often bear the burden of demanding work schedules, social pressures, and various other stressors. To counteract the damaging effects of stress, many turn to adaptogens, a fascinating category of herbs and plants that have gained popularity for their ability to help the body adapt to stress and maintain balance. Adaptogens help regulate the production and impact of stress hormones by influencing the hypothalamic-pituitary-adrenal (HPA) axis, a key system involved in the stress response.

Market Analysis



The adaptogens market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by various factors that make them appealing to consumers seeking natural solutions for managing stress, enhancing overall well-being, and improving their quality of life. In an era marked by increasing health awareness, consumers are actively seeking alternatives to traditional pharmaceuticals. Adaptogens, which are natural herbs and roots known for their stress-reducing and immune-boosting properties, have gained popularity as a safer and more holistic approach to health and wellness. Ongoing scientific research is uncovering the mechanisms through which adaptogens work and their potential health benefits. As more studies validate their efficacy, consumers are becoming more confident in incorporating adaptogens into their wellness routines. With advancements in technology and a growing understanding of individual health needs, there is a trend towards personalized nutrition and wellness. Adaptogens can be tailored to individual requirements, making them a valuable component of personalized health regimens.

Adaptogens Market Overview & Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 10.7 billion Market Size by 2030 USD 18.38 billion CAGR CAGR of 7% over 2023-2030 Key Segments By Source Type (Ashwagandha, Tulsi, Ginseng, Rhidiola rosea L, Astragalus, Mushroom, Others)



By Applications (Hormonal imbalance management, Stress and anxiety, Immunity booster, Hair and skin care)



By Form (Capsule, Powder, Drink)



By End User (Pharmaceutical companies, Food & Beverages companies, Nutraceutical, Cosmetics & personal care, Others) Key Market Players Goldmine, Elements, LLC, Zojo, R. Twining and company limited, DABUR, Pak and Valley, The base body beauty company, Matriarch Beverage co, Dewdrop, INC, Organic India, Sun potion, Givaudan. and other players 20% free customization scope (equivalent to 50 analyst working hours) If you need specific information as per your business requirement, which is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of customization. Pricing & Purchase Options Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. Explore purchase options.

Key Takeaway from Adaptogens Market Study

In recent years, the global health and wellness industry has witnessed a surge in the demand for natural and holistic remedies to boost immunity. This trend has propelled the immunity booster segment to the forefront of the market. Adaptogens, a category of herbs and natural substances known for their stress-reducing and immune-boosting properties, have garnered significant attention from consumers and healthcare professionals alike.

The market has witnessed a remarkable transformation with pharmaceutical companies taking center stage. Pharmaceutical companies have the resources and expertise to conduct extensive research on adaptogens. They invest heavily in clinical trials to validate the safety and efficacy of adaptogen-based products. This scientific backing enhances consumer trust and drives market growth.

Recent Developments

In a groundbreaking fusion of health-conscious innovation and vibrant beverage culture, Pulp Culture and The Every Co have joined forces to introduce a game-changing concoction to the world: Protein-Boosted Hard Juice. This dynamic collaboration marks a significant milestone in the ever-evolving landscape of functional beverages.

Eat Beyond, a leading player in the alternative protein and plant-based food investment space, is expanding its horizons by venturing into the booming beverage market. The company recently announced a strategic investment in Daydream Drinks, a rising star in the beverage industry known for its innovative adaptogenic drinks.

Market Dynamics Analysis



The adaptogens market is currently experiencing dynamic shifts in its landscape, driven by a confluence of factors that offer both opportunities and challenges. One of the primary drivers of this market's growth is the increasing awareness and demand for natural and holistic wellness solutions, especially in the face of rising stress levels and health concerns. Consumers are increasingly turning to adaptogens as a means to manage stress, boost immunity, and enhance overall well-being, contributing significantly to market expansion. Furthermore, the growing trend of incorporating adaptogens in various food and beverage products is widening the market's reach. However, the market also faces notable restraints, including regulatory complexities and quality control issues, as the effectiveness of adaptogens can vary widely based on factors like sourcing and processing. Additionally, the global supply chain disruptions and climate change threats pose challenges to the availability and sustainability of adaptogenic herbs. Lastly, competition in the market is intensifying, with new entrants and established players vying for market share, which could potentially lead to price wars and margin pressures.

Key Regional Developments

North America is a major player in the adaptogens market, driven by the growing consumer interest in holistic health and wellness. There is a strong trend towards incorporating adaptogens into daily dietary supplements, energy drinks, and even skincare products. With an increasingly health-conscious population, the market here continues to thrive. The UK has seen a notable increase in adaptogen usage, especially among the younger demographic seeking natural alternatives to manage stress and boost immunity. This region also showcases a rising demand for adaptogen-infused teas and herbal products. As the birthplace of traditional herbal medicine, China has a rich history of adaptogen usage. The Chinese market is experiencing renewed interest in traditional herbal remedies, including adaptogens, both domestically and internationally.

Impact of Recession

The impact of a recession on the adaptogens market is multifaceted. While it may initially pose challenges due to shifting consumer priorities and supply chain disruptions, there are also opportunities for adaptogen businesses to innovate, cater to the increased demand for stress management solutions, and adapt their strategies to the changing economic landscape. Successful adaptogen companies will need to remain flexible, responsive, and mindful of consumer needs and economic trends.

Table of Content



1. Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Scope

1.3 Research Assumptions

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints

3.3 Opportunities

3.4 Challenges

4. Impact Analysis

4.1 Impact of Russia-Ukraine war

4.2 Impact of Ongoing Recession

4.2.1 Introduction

4.2.2 Impact on major economies

4.2.2.1 US

4.2.2.2 Canada

4.2.2.3 Germany

4.2.2.4 France

4.2.2.5 United Kingdom

4.2.2.6 China

4.2.2.7 Japan

4.2.2.8 South Korea

4.2.2.9 Rest of the World

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter’s 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. Global Adaptogens Market Segmentation,By Source Type

8.1 Ashwagandha

8.2b Tulsi

8.3 Ginseng

8.4 Rhidiola rosea L

8.5 Astragalus

8.6 Mushroom

8.7 Others

9. Global Adaptogens Market Segmentation, By Applications

9.1 Hormonal imbalance management

9.2 Stress and anxiety

9.3 Immunity booster

9.4 Hair and skin care

10. Global Adaptogens Market Segmentation, By Form

10.1 Capsule

10.2 Powder

10.3 Drink

11. Global Adaptogens Market Segmentation, By End User

11.1 Pharmaceutical companies

11.2 Food & Beverages companies

11.3 Nutraceuticals

11.4 Cosmetics & personal care

11.5 Others

12. Regional Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 USA

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 Europe

12.3.1 Germany

12.3.2 UK

12.3.3 France

12.3.4 Italy

12.3.5 Spain

12.3.6 The Netherlands

12.3.7 Rest of Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.4.1 Japan

12.4.2 South Korea

12.4.3 China

12.4.4 India

12.4.5 Australia

12.4.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

12.5 The Middle East & Africa

12.5.1 Israel

12.5.2 UAE

12.5.3 South Africa

12.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

12.6 Latin America

12.6.1 Brazil

12.6.2 Argentina

12.6.3 Rest of Latin America

13. Company Profiles

13.1 Goldmine

13.1.1 Company Overview

13.1.2 Financials

13.1.3 Treatment/Services/Offerings

13.1.4 SWOT Analysis

13.1.5 The SNS View

13.2 Elements

13.3 Zojo

13.4 R. Twining and company limited

13.5 DABUR

13.6 Pak and Valley

14. Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Bench marking

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Recent Developments

14.3.1 Industry News

14.3.2 Company News

14.3.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

15. Use Case and Best Practices

16. Conclusion

