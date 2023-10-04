Google Pixel 8 with Verizon myPlan — the best deals on the network you need and the phone you want

Get Google Pixel 8 Pro for free, with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans.

And, get $200 when you switch1.

NEW YORK, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Google Pixel 8 Pro , Pixel 8 and Pixel Watch 2 are coming to Verizon and we’ve got the best deals to help you to make the move to America’s most reliable 5G network or upgrade your phone right now.

New customers and existing customers adding a line can get a Pixel 8 Pro for free with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans. If you make the switch to Verizon, we’ll also send you a $200 Verizon e-gift card 1 .

. Looking to upgrade your existing phone? We’re offering up Pixel 8 for free or up to $800 off Pixel 8 Pro with select trade-in on qualified Unlimited plans 2 .

. Need a new phone and watch? We’ve got you covered. Get Google Pixel Watch 2 when you buy Google Pixel 8 Pro or Pixel 8. Both, on us, with select trade-in and select Unlimited plans 3 .

. Personalize your new Pixel with some great accessories deals. For a limited time and while supplies last, get 50% off Pixel Buds with the purchase of a new Pixel 8 and save 15% off chargers, select cases and screen protectors.

Pixel 8 pairs perfectly with Verizon myPlan . Simply choose from three Unlimited data options that work best for you and your family. Then enhance your plan with a selection of entertainment, shopping and streaming options, offered at a discount available exclusively to Verizon customers. Get exactly what you want. Only pay for what you need.

Meet the new Pixel line-up

Introducing Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Engineered by Google, they’re fast and secure phones with the most advanced Pixel cameras yet. Google AI powers amazing features for photos and video, like Best Take Magic Eraser4. And AI makes Pixel extra helpful and secure, so you can do more throughout the day, even faster5. The Pixel 8 line-up also comes with seven years of guaranteed security updates for added peace of mind.

Preorder both phones at Verizon.com and in Verizon stores on October 4, with wide availability on October 12. Here’s the Pixel 8 lineup:

Pixel 8 Pro will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain and Bay colors starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail)

will be available in Obsidian, Porcelain and Bay colors starting at $27.77 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $999.99 retail) Pixel 8 will be available in Obsidian, Hazel and Rose colors starting at $22.22 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $799.99 retail)

Meet the Google Pixel Watch 2. It’s engineered by Google with the best of Google and Fitbit6. Get personalized help and insights to help you take steps to be healthy, safe and productive.

Google Watch 2 will be available in Obsidian, Hazel, Porcelain and Bay colors for $11.11 a month for 36 months with purchase on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $399.99 retail)



Don’t forget to sign up for Verizon Mobile Protect to keep your new Pixel safe and sound. Verizon Mobile Protect helps cover your new Pixel if it’s lost, stolen or damaged, and provides digital security and privacy tools to help protect you at home, on the go and everywhere in between.

Try Verizon for free with your new Pixel

If you want a new Pixel smartphone and aren’t a Verizon customer yet, sign up for Verizon Free Trial and get unlimited premium data on 5G Ultra Wideband, our fastest 5G network for 30 days for free, without disrupting your existing service. Simply download the My Verizon app (iOS or Android) on your unlocked phone and start Verizon Free Trial today. When you’re ready to switch, check out myPlan and pick the 5G Unlimited plan that’s right for you, and choose your favorite content and services to bundle with it and save.

Visit verizon.com today to order your new Pixel 8 , Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel Watch 2 . Verizon business customers can visit Verizon Business Group for business-specific pricing and promos.

1$999.99 (Pixel 8 Pro; 128 GB only) or $799.99 (Pixel 8; 128 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/new smartphone line on postpaid Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan req’d. $200 Verizon e-gift card (sent w/in 8 wks) w/port-in. Less up to $1,000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

2Up to $1,179.99 device payment or full retail purchase w/upgrade smartphone line on Unlimited Ultimate or select 5G Unlimited plans req’d. Less up to $800 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply.

35G phone only: $999.99 (128 GB only) device payment or full retail purchase w/new or upgrade smartphone line on postpaid Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plan req’d. Less up to $1,000 trade-in/promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR. Trade-in conditions apply. Watch: $399.99 device payment purchase w/new line on service plan req’d. Less $399.99 promo credit applied over 36 mos.; promo credit ends if eligibility req’s are no longer met; 0% APR.

4 Requires Google Photos app.

5 Compared to earlier Pixel phones.

6 Works with most phones running Android 9.0 or newer and requires a Google Account, Google Pixel Watch app, and internet access. Some features require Fitbit mobile app and/or a paid subscription. Google apps and services are not available in all countries or languages. See g.co/pixelwatch/specs for technical and device specifications.

