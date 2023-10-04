Cheese Powder Market worth US$ 2.62 Billion 2030 with a CAGR of 6.6%-BY PMI

Covina, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheese powder is a dehydrated form of cheese, typically made by drying natural cheese and then grinding it into a fine powder. It is a versatile ingredient that provides the flavor and aroma of cheese in a convenient and shelf-stable form. Cheese powders can be made from various types of cheese, including cheddar, Parmesan, mozzarella, and blue cheese, each contributing its unique flavor profile to the powder.

The demand for convenient and ready-to-eat foods is increasing, and Cheese Powder Market plays a crucial role in providing a quick and consistent source of cheese flavor for various products. Cheese-flavored snacks, such as chips, popcorn, and crackers, continue to be popular among consumers. Cheese powder is a key ingredient in these snack products.

Key Highlights –

In April 2021, Aarkay introduces new grades to its Cheese Powders range targeting Dips, Mayo and Condiment Sauces. These cheese powders have a rich cheesy flavor that melts in your tongue and leaves behind a creamy aftertaste. They were prepared with little to no carriers and emulsifying salts.

Analyst View –

Different cheese flavors from around the world are gaining recognition and acceptance among consumers, leading to increased demand for cheese powders with diverse flavor profiles. As the popularity of plant-based and dairy-free products grows, manufacturers are developing cheese powder alternatives made from plant-based ingredients like nutritional yeast and nuts.

Segmentation:

By type, the cheddar segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing preference for convenience food items across the globe.

the cheddar segment is accounted for major revenue share in 2018, owing to increasing preference for convenience food items across the globe. By application , the global cheese powder market is segmented into sauces and dips, sweet and savory snacks, bakery and confectionery, and others.

, the global cheese powder market is segmented into sauces and dips, sweet and savory snacks, bakery and confectionery, and others. By region, North America cheese powder market accounted for major revenue share in the global cheese powder market and is further anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period. This is attributed to presence of well established cheese powder industry in the countries in the region. Increasing demand for convenience foods which are easy-to-cook and ready-to-eat is major factor expected to support growth of the North America market over the forecast period. The market in Europe is expected to account for second-highest revenue share in 2018.

The cheese powder market's growth and demand dynamics:

Increasing Consumer Preference for Convenience Foods: Busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences have led to a rise in the consumption of convenience foods. Cheese powder is a versatile ingredient used in a wide range of processed and convenience food products, such as macaroni and cheese, flavored snacks, and ready-to-eat meals, making it a sought-after ingredient.

Busy lifestyles and changing consumer preferences have led to a rise in the consumption of convenience foods. Cheese powder is a versatile ingredient used in a wide range of processed and convenience food products, such as macaroni and cheese, flavored snacks, and ready-to-eat meals, making it a sought-after ingredient. Flavor Enhancement: Cheese powder is known for its ability to enhance the flavor of various dishes, making it a popular choice in the food industry. Its savory and umami-rich taste appeals to a broad consumer base

Cheese powder is known for its ability to enhance the flavor of various dishes, making it a popular choice in the food industry. Its savory and umami-rich taste appeals to a broad consumer base Snack Industry Growth: The global snack industry, including products like cheese-flavored snacks, popcorn, and cheese-flavored crackers, has been expanding steadily. Cheese powder is a key ingredient in many of these snack items, driving demand for cheese powder products.

The global snack industry, including products like cheese-flavored snacks, popcorn, and cheese-flavored crackers, has been expanding steadily. Cheese powder is a key ingredient in many of these snack items, driving demand for cheese powder products. Diverse Applications: Cheese powder is not limited to just snacks and convenience foods. It is used in various culinary applications, including sauces, soups, salad dressings, and seasoning blends. Its versatility has contributed to a broader demand base.

Cheese powder is not limited to just snacks and convenience foods. It is used in various culinary applications, including sauces, soups, salad dressings, and seasoning blends. Its versatility has contributed to a broader demand base. Health and Wellness Trends: While there is a demand for cheese powder in indulgent and savory snacks, manufacturers are also developing healthier options by using low-fat or reduced-sodium cheese powders to cater to health-conscious consumers.

Competitive Analysis:

The prominent player operating in the global cheese powder market includes

THORNICO A/S

Land O'Lakes, Inc.

Kerry Group plc.

Aarkay Food Products Ltd.

Kanegrade Ltd.

Archer Daniels Midland Company

All American Foods, Inc.

Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc.

DairiConcepts L.P.

The Kraft Heinz Company.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the scope of the cheese powder market research report? Who are the major players in the market and what is their market share? What are the major drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the growth opportunities in the market? What are the regional and local market conditions and consumer behavior? What is the market size and growth forecast for different regions and countries?

