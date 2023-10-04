Global Biological Wastewater Treatment Market to Reach USD 16.08 Billion by 2032 | Emergen Research

Vancouver, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biological wastewater treatment market is likely to reach value of USD 16.08 Billion by 2032, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. This growth of the market can be attributed to the increasing amount of wastewater generated through industries and discharged in freshwater bodies, causing scarcity of freshwater in developing economies. The necessity to eliminate bacteria and toxic chemicals discharged from industries is driving utilization of biological wastewater treatment processes in order to obtain fresh water for agricultural and human uses.



Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/421

Developments in advanced biological treatment technologies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of biological wastewater treatment solutions in the near future. The natural processes used by the biological wastewater treatment solutions to help with the decomposition of organic substances have driven the utilization of the solution due to the growing environmental concerns and increasing initiatives regarding water conservation. The bio-based processes implemented by the biological wastewater treatment help with decomposition of organic substances. This has driven the demand for the biological wastewater treatment owing to the growing environmental concerns.

Scope of Research



Report Details Outcome Market size in 2019 USD 8.52 Billion CAGR (2020–2027) 5.2% Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 16.08 Billion Base year for estimation 2019 Historical data 2016–2018 Forecast period 2020–2027 Quantitative units Volume in tons, revenue in USD Thousand, and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Process, end-use, and region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Central & South America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; Mexico; U.K.; Germany; France; Italy; Spain; China; India; Japan; South Korea; Brazil; Saudi Arabia; South Africa; Turkey Key companies profiled Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia, Xylem Inc., Aquatech International, Condorchem Envitech, S.L., Pentair Plc, Ecolab Inc., DAS Environmental Expert GmbH, and Samco Technologies, Inc. Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/421

MAJOR COMPANIES

The global biological wastewater treatment market is moderately fragmented with a large number of small- and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share of the market. Manufacturers are well-equipped with manufacturing facilities and are involved in several research and development activities. Some of the prominent players in the biological wastewater treatment market are:

Suez Water Technologies & Solutions

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Veolia

Xylem Inc.

Aquatech International

Condorchem Envitech, S.L.

Pentair Plc

Ecolab Inc.

DAS Environmental Expert GmbH

Samco Technologies, Inc.

Strategic Development

In July 2020, Suez Water Technologies & Solutions announced that it had acquired the reverse osmosis (RO) membrane portfolio of LANXESS, a specialty chemicals company. The acquisition of the portfolio is expected to enhance the company’s ability to help its customers resolve challenges related to water and wastewater treatment. The acquisition is also expected to support the company’s growth and investment strategy.

Direct Order Can Be Placed Through This Link [Exclusive Copy] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/421

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Veolia Water Technologies Qatar entered into a contract with Baladna, a leading dairy manufacturer in Qatar, to upgrade the existing wastewater treatment facility at Baladna’s cow farm, which is located in Al Khor, north of Doha. Veolia would increase the treatment capacity of Baladna’s wastewater treatment plants and enable the treated wastewater to be reused for agricultural irrigation purposes.

The Industrial segment held the largest market share of 59.4% in 2019. Strict regulations imposed by governments on release of industrial wastewater are driving utilization of biological wastewater treatment solutions among industries.

The anaerobic segment is projected to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Energy efficiency and eco-friendliness of the anaerobic treatment process are driving the segment.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global biological wastewater treatment market in 2019. Rising use of advanced biological processes for wastewater treatment to reduce the environmental degradation caused by disposal of industrial and human effluents is driving the market in the region.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biological-wastewater-treatment

Emergen Research has segmented the global biological wastewater treatment market based on process, end-use, and region:

Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Anaerobic Aerobic

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) Industrial (Pharmaceuticals, Meat & Poultry, Pulp & Paper, Chemicals, Oil & Gas) Municipal

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Curated Reports You Shouldn't Miss: Dive In Now!

Liquid Fertilizers Market By Nutrients Type (Phosphorus, Nitrogen, Potassium, Micronutrients), By Manufacturing Process (Organic and Synthetic), By Compounds (CAN, UAN, MAP, DAP, Potassium Nitrate), By Crop Types (Cereals, Oilseeds, Fruits, Pulses), By Fertilizer Application Method (Direct Soil Application, Fertigation, Foliar Spray Application), and By Region Forecast to 2027

Waterproofing Systems Market By Application (Roofing & walls, waste & water management, Building structures), By End-use (Commercial, Residential), By Type (Waterproofing membranes, Integral systems), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Membranes Market By Technology (UF, NF, RO, MF), By Material (Ceramic, Polymeric), By Application (Industrial Processing, Water & Wastewater Treatment), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

Industrial Nitrogen Market By Form (Compressed, Liquid), By Production Technology (Cryogenic Fractional Distillation, Pressure Swing Adsorption, Membrane Separation), By Distribution and Transportation (Cylinders, Bulk, Tonnage or Pipeline), By End-use (Metal Industry, Food and Beverages, Oil and Gas, Chemical, Electronics) and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Smart Nanomaterials Market Types (Carbon-Based, Metal-Based, Polymeric and Others), By Application (Display Technology, Drug Delivery, Coating and Nanofilms, Monitoring and Biosensing, Water Treatment), By End-Use (Pharmaceuticals, Transportation, Electronics, Construction, Environment and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2027

Nanowire Battery Market By Application (Energy storage, Consumer Electronics, Aviation, Automotive, Medical Devices, Power Generation), By Raw Material Type (Germanium, Silicon, Transition Metal oxides), and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Next Generation Batteries Market By End-user (Transportation, Energy Storage, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), By Type (Nickel cadmium, Lithium ion, Lithium Sulphur, Solid Electrodes, Metal Air), and By Region, Forecast to 2027

RTV Silicone Market By Type (RTV1, RTV2), By End-use (Construction Industry, Electrical & Electronics Industry, Automotive Industry, Aerospace Industry, Others), By Marketing Channels (Online, Offline), By Region Forecast to 2028

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: https://www.emergenresearch.com/

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Explore Our Japanese Version: Biological Wastewater Treatment Market

Explore Our Blogs and Insights Section: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights