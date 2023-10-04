Plastic Adhesive Tapes Market is Projected to Reach US$ 41.1 billion by 2030, Witnessing a 4.1% CAGR: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The plastic adhesive tapes market acquired US$ 28.7 billion in 2021. The market is likely to be worth US$ 41.1 billion by 2030 capturing a 4.1% CAGR from 2022 to 2030. The use of plastic adhesive tapes in medical devices, wound care, and surgical applications presents untapped potential with growing hygiene and healthcare concerns. These tapes must meet stringent quality and sterilization standards.



The demand for high-performance tapes that can withstand extreme conditions in aerospace and automotive manufacturing is on the rise. Developing specialized tapes with superior temperature resistance and durability can open doors to these lucrative markets. There is a growing need for tapes that provide electrical insulation, thermal management, and protection against environmental factors as the electronics industry and electric vehicle market expand. Crafting tapes tailored to these requirements presents a significant opportunity.

Innovations in tapes suitable for construction and infrastructure applications, such as bonding heavy materials or sealing in challenging environments, can cater to the evolving needs of the construction industry. Designing tapes that enhance packaging efficiency, security, and tamper evidence for online orders can be a game-changer due to the booming e-commerce sector.

Key Findings of Market Report

PE (Polyethylene) dominates the plastic adhesive tapes market due to its versatility, resistance to corrosion, and suitability for various applications.

Pressure-sensitive tapes dominate the plastic adhesive tapes market, offering versatile applications in various industries, including packaging, construction, and automotive.

Building & Construction dominates the plastic adhesive tapes market, driven by applications in bonding, sealing, and insulation within the industry.



Market Trends for Plastic Adhesive Tapes

Integration of IoT and RFID technologies into adhesive tape applications for real-time tracking and monitoring of packaged goods.

Growing interest in biodegradable adhesive tapes as environment-friendly alternatives, appealing to eco-conscious consumers and industries.

Development of tamper-evident and anti-counterfeiting features in tapes to enhance product security and protect brands against fraud.



Global Market for Plastic Adhesive Tapes: Regional Outlook

North America is a leading market, driven by the expanding e-commerce sector and a focus on sustainable packaging solutions.

Europe leads in technological advancements and quality standards, emphasizing the use of high-performance adhesive tapes in industries like automotive and construction.

Asia Pacific, with its burgeoning manufacturing and construction sectors, presents a fertile ground for market expansion. The region's rapid industrialization, especially in emerging economies, propels the demand for adhesive tapes across various applications.



Global Plastic Adhesive Tapes Market: Leading Players



The competitive landscape of the plastic adhesive tapes market is marked by a multitude of global and regional players, each striving for innovation and market share. Key factors driving competition include technological advancements, product diversification, and adherence to stringent quality standards.

Established companies are investing in research and development to introduce eco-friendly and high-performance adhesive tapes. Strategic alliances, mergers, and acquisitions are common strategies followed to expand market reach and strengthen their market position.

Customization to meet specific industry demands and the ability to deliver cost-effective solutions remain pivotal in this highly competitive arena. A few key industry players in the global plastic adhesive tapes market are:

3M

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG

JoStick Adhesive Pvt. Ltd.

Berry Global Inc.

MBK Tape Solutions

Gripking Tapes India Pvt. Ltd.

PPM Industries S.p.A

Nitto Denko Corporation

LINTEC Corporation

Scapa Group Ltd.

NICHIBAN Co. Ltd.

Intertape Polymer Group

Rogers Corporation



Product Portfolio

3M offers a diverse product portfolio of plastic adhesive tapes, including industrial, electrical, and specialty tapes. Known for innovation, their range caters to various sectors, ensuring high-performance solutions for bonding, sealing, and protection.

Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG specializes in advanced adhesive solutions, offering a comprehensive product portfolio comprising precision bonding tapes, medical tapes, and automotive solutions. Their commitment to excellence drives adhesive innovation across industries.

specializes in advanced adhesive solutions, offering a comprehensive product portfolio comprising precision bonding tapes, medical tapes, and automotive solutions. Their commitment to excellence drives adhesive innovation across industries. JoStick Adhesive Pvt. Ltd. presents a versatile product portfolio, featuring custom-designed adhesive tapes for packaging, industrial, and consumer applications. Their solutions prioritize quality, performance, and tailored adhesive solutions.

presents a versatile product portfolio, featuring custom-designed adhesive tapes for packaging, industrial, and consumer applications. Their solutions prioritize quality, performance, and tailored adhesive solutions. Berry Global Inc. provides an extensive product portfolio of plastic adhesive tapes tailored for diverse applications. Their range includes high-quality packaging tapes, industrial-grade adhesive tapes, and specialized solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of industries globally.

provides an extensive product portfolio of plastic adhesive tapes tailored for diverse applications. Their range includes high-quality packaging tapes, industrial-grade adhesive tapes, and specialized solutions, designed to meet the evolving needs of industries globally. MBK Tape Solutions boasts a comprehensive product portfolio encompassing custom adhesive tape solutions. Their offerings span from precision die-cut tapes and adhesive components to customized tape designs, catering to unique requirements across industries.



Global Plastic Adhesive Tapes Market Segmentation



By Material Type

PE

PP

PET

PVC

By Product Type

Pressure-Sensitive Tapes

Masking Tapes

Duct Tapes

Filament Tapes

Other Packaging Tapes



By End-use

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Building & Construction

Healthcare

Aerospace

Defense/Military

Shipping Logistics

Other Consumer Durables

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



